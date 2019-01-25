South Africa vs Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed meets Andile Phehlukwayo, apologises for racist remarks
Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed Friday met Andile Phehlukwayo and apologised for hurling allegedly racist slurs at the South African all-rounder during the second ODI in Durban.
- The Wisden Trophy, 2019 WI Vs ENG Live Now
- Warne-Muralitharan Trophy, 2019 AUS Vs SL Live Now
- Pakistan in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs PAK Live Now
- Thailand Women's T20 Smash, 2019 NEPW Vs INAW Nepal Women beat Indonesia Women by 92 runs
- Thailand Women's T20 Smash, 2019 BTNW Vs THAW Thailand Women beat Bhutan Women by 10 wickets
- Thailand Women's T20 Smash, 2019 MYAW Vs HKW Hong Kong Women beat Myanmar Women by 7 wickets
- Nepal in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2019 UAE Vs NEP United Arab Emirates beat Nepal by 3 wickets
- ACC Western Region T20, 2019 QAT Vs KSA Saudi Arabia beat Qatar by 8 wickets
- ACC Western Region T20, 2019 KWT Vs KSA Saudi Arabia beat Kuwait by 7 wickets
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Jan 26th, 2019, 07:30 AM IST
- Nepal in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2019 UAE vs NEP - Jan 26th, 2019, 11:00 AM IST
- Pakistan in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Jan 27th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Jan 28th, 2019, 07:30 AM IST
- Nepal in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2019 UAE vs NEP - Jan 28th, 2019, 11:00 AM IST
- Pakistan in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Jan 30th, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Jan 31st, 2019, 07:30 AM IST
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE vs NEP - Jan 31st, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- The Wisden Trophy, 2019 WI vs ENG - Jan 31st, 2019, 07:30 PM IST
- Warne-Muralitharan Trophy, 2019 AUS vs SL - Feb 1st, 2019, 05:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Maharashtra Gramin Bank and Bajaj Allianz officials dupe debt-ridden farmers, promise crop loan only on purchase of insurance policy
-
Pullela Gopichand interview: Focus on All England, World Championships ahead of Olympics, dependency on Kidambi Srikanth and more
-
Thackeray movie review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui powers Abhijit Panse's propaganda-laden film
-
Narendra Modi and BJP may have a problem if mahagathbandhan materialises, but grand alliance remains political mirage
-
Insurance penetration in India grows just 1% in last one and half decade; These six charts explain why
-
Russia probe: Ex-Donald Trump advisor Roger Stone arrested by FBI after being indicted by Special Counsel Robert Mueller
-
Firstpost National Trust Survey: Modi most trusted leader with 52.8% mandate, 26.8% favour Rahul; development trumps caste
-
In one of Kolkata's largest crematoriums, photographing the dead was once a popular business
-
Irvine Welsh on writing Trainspotting, adaptations of his work, and how Edinburgh has changed over time
-
पूर्व राष्ट्रपति डॉ प्रणब मुखर्जी, नानाजी देशमुख और भूपेन हजारिका को भारत रत्न
-
Firstpost National Trust Survey: महागठबंधन पर मोदी भारी, लोगों ने पीएम पद के लिए बताई पहली पसंद
-
प्रियंका गांधी के मैदान में उतरने को बीजेपी क्यों नहीं मानती चुनौती?
-
विश्वविद्यालयों में आरक्षण: क्या 13 पॉइंट रोस्टर मामले में भी अध्यादेश लाएगी केंद्र सरकार?
-
अपनी जेब में हमेशा गाय की तस्वीर रखते हैं Republic Day समारोह के मुख्य अतिथि
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|England
|5310
|108
|4
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|5
|Australia
|4143
|101
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4103
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7351
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|5188
|113
|4
|South Africa
|5037
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4531
|103
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|5298
|126
|3
|England
|2586
|118
|4
|Australia
|3266
|117
|5
|South Africa
|2502
|114
|6
|New Zealand
|2940
|113
Durban: Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed Friday met Andile Phehlukwayo and apologised for hurling allegedly racist slurs at the South African all-rounder during the second ODI in Durban.
Sarfaraz was caught making racist comments by the stump mic in the 37th over of South Africa's run chase on Tuesday. South Africa eventually won the match by five wickets.
"This morning I apologised to Andile Phehlukwayo and he was gracious enough to accept my apology .and I hope the people of South Africa also accept my apology," Sarfaraz wrote on his Twitter page.
Sarfaraz had earlier issued a long apology on Wednesday, insisting that his comments were not directed at anyone in particular. But on Thursday he met Phehlukwayo.
"Abey kaale, teri ammi aaj kahaan baitheen hain? Kya parwa ke aaye hai aaj (Hey black guy, where's your mother sitting today? What have you got her to say for you today)?" Sarfaraz was what he had been recorded as saying on the field.
His action had attracted widespread criticism with former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar asking him to apologise.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) too expressed regret over the alleged racist remarks made by the national team captain.
"The PCB neither endorses nor supports any comments that have the potential to cause offence, and firmly reiterates their zero-tolerance approach towards racist comments made; in whatever context," the PCB had stated.
Updated Date:
Jan 25, 2019 17:58:38 IST
Also See
South Africa vs Pakistan: PCB expresses regret over captain Sarfraz Ahmed's racist remark in second ODI
South Africa vs Pakistan: From consistent Shan Masood to clueless think tank, winners and losers for visitors
South Africa vs Pakistan: Rassie van der Dussen, Andile Phehlukwayo's fifties guide Proteas to series-leveling win in second ODI