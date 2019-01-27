First Cricket
South Africa vs Pakistan: Sarfaraz Ahmed handed four-match suspension for racist remarks towards Andile Phehlukwayo

Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has been suspended for four matches after accepting that he was in breach of the ICC’s Anti-Racism Code for Participants following an incident that occurred during the second ODI against South Africa in Durban on Tuesday.

FirstCricket Staff, Jan 27, 2019 14:10:16 IST

Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has been suspended for four matches after accepting that he was in breach of the ICC's Anti-Racism Code for Participants following an incident that occurred during the second ODI against South Africa in Durban on Tuesday.

File image of Sarfaraz Ahmed. AP

File image of Sarfaraz Ahmed. AP

“Engaging in any conduct (whether through the use of language, gestures or otherwise) which is likely to offend, insult, humiliate, intimidate, threaten, disparage or vilify any reasonable person in the position of a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee, Umpire Support Personnel or any other person (including a spectator) on the basis of their race, religion, culture, colour, descent, national or ethnic origin," reads the Code Sarfaraz has been charged under after his comment aimed at South African all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo, informed an ICC media release.

Sarfaraz will miss the remaining two matches of the ongoing ODI series as well as the first two matches of the T20I series to follow.

As per Article 7.3 of the Anti-Racism Code, Sarfaraz will also have to undergo an education programme to promote the understanding and awareness of issues directly relevant to the offence that he has committed. The ICC will work with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to determine when and how this should take place.

The incident was initially reported by Ranjan Madugalle of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees after he conducted initial investigations and spoke to both players after the match. Following a further investigation, the ICC General Counsel, Iain Higgins, then determined that the player had a case to answer under the Code, and the player was issued with a charge notice on 26 January.

ICC Chief Executive David Richardson said: “The ICC has a zero-tolerance policy towards conduct of this nature. Sarfaraz has promptly admitted the offence, was regretful of his actions and has issued a public apology, so these factors were taken into account when determining an appropriate sanction.”

Updated Date: Jan 27, 2019 14:10:16 IST

Tags : Andile Phehlukwayo, Cricket, ICC, Pakistan, PCB, Racism, Racism In Sport, Sarfaraz Ahmed, South Africa, South Africa Vs Pakistan 2018-19

