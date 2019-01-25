First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
NEP in UAE | 1st ODI Jan 25, 2019
UAE Vs NEP
United Arab Emirates beat Nepal by 3 wickets
ACC T20 | Final Jan 24, 2019
QAT Vs KSA
Saudi Arabia beat Qatar by 8 wickets
IND in NZ Jan 26, 2019
NZ vs IND
Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
NEP in UAE Jan 26, 2019
UAE vs NEP
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

South Africa vs Pakistan: Proteas have forgiven Sarfraz Ahmed after his apology for racist comment, says Faf du Plessis

Faf du Plessis South Africa forgives Sarfraz Ahmed adding, "We're not taking it lightly, but that fact that there was an immediate apology shows there is regret. We can forgive but that doesn't mean we brush it under the table."

FirstCricket Staff, Jan 25, 2019 12:08:28 IST

South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis says his team has forgiven Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed after he apologised for his racist remark during the second ODI in Durban on Tuesday.

"We forgive him because he said sorry," said Du Plessis after South Africa's training session on Thursday, according to Espncricinfo.com

However, he added the issue was now ICC's prerogative, "He has apologised and taken responsibility for it. It is out of our hands and ICC will have to deal with it now," said the 34-year old.

File image of Pakistan's Sarfraz Ahmed during a press conference. Reuters

File image of Pakistan's Sarfraz Ahmed during a press conference. Reuters

However, Du Plessis stressed that accepting Sarfraz's apology does not imply that the Proteas weren't taking the issue seriously.

"We're not taking it lightly, but that fact that there was an immediate apology shows there is regret. We can forgive but that doesn't mean we brush it under the table," he explained.

Reportedly, the ICC has received a report from match referee Ranjan Madugalle and appropriate action is likely to be taken soon.

The ICC's code of conduct for player behaviour or the ICC's anti-racism code, Article 2.13 of the regular code covers the use of insulting or obscene and offensive language used by players against another individual. But it says: "This offence is not intended to cover any use of language that is likely to offend another person on the basis of their race, religion, gender, colour, descent, national or ethnic origin."

Sarfraz was caught on the stump microphone blurting out a racially charged comment against Proteas all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo.

“Abey kaale, teri ammi aaj kahaan baitheen hain? Kya parwa ke aaye hai aaj?,” he had said, which can be translated into English as: “Hey black guy, where’s your mother sitting today? What have you asked her to pray for you?”

Later, Sarfraz, issued an apology via Twitter, saying "My words were not directed towards anyone in particular and I certainly had no intention of upsetting anyone."

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) too expressed their regret over Sarfraz's comments. PCB issued a statement reiterating their zero tolerance approach towards racist remarks.

"The PCB neither endorses nor supports any comments that have the potential to cause offence, and firmly reiterates their zero-tolerance approach towards racist comments made; in whatever context."

Updated Date: Jan 25, 2019 12:22:57 IST

Tags : Andile Phehlukwayo, Faf Du Plessis, ICC, Pakistan, PCB, Sarfraz Ahmed, South Africa

Also See



fp-mobile


Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 England 5310 108
4 New Zealand 3213 107
5 Australia 4143 101
6 Sri Lanka 4103 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 7351 121
3 New Zealand 5188 113
4 South Africa 5037 110
5 Pakistan 4531 103
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4979 138
2 India 5298 126
3 England 2586 118
4 Australia 3266 117
5 South Africa 2502 114
6 New Zealand 2940 113
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all