South Africa vs Pakistan: PCB expresses regret over captain Sarfraz Ahmed's racist remark in second ODI
Sarfraz was caught on the stump microphone making an alleged racist remark towards Phehlukwayo in the 37th over of South Africa's run chase on Tuesday. The hosts eventually won the match by five wickets.
- The Wisden Trophy, 2019 WI Vs ENG Live Now
- Warne-Muralitharan Trophy, 2019 AUS Vs SL Live Now
- Pakistan in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs PAK Live Now
- Thailand Women's T20 Smash, 2019 MALW Vs MYAW Myanmar Women beat Malaysia Women by 4 wickets
- Thailand Women's T20 Smash, 2019 NEPW Vs INAW Nepal Women beat Indonesia Women by 92 runs
- Thailand Women's T20 Smash, 2019 BTNW Vs THAW Thailand Women beat Bhutan Women by 10 wickets
- Nepal in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2019 UAE Vs NEP United Arab Emirates beat Nepal by 3 wickets
- ACC Western Region T20, 2019 QAT Vs KSA Saudi Arabia beat Qatar by 8 wickets
- ACC Western Region T20, 2019 KWT Vs KSA Saudi Arabia beat Kuwait by 7 wickets
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Jan 26th, 2019, 07:30 AM IST
- Nepal in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2019 UAE vs NEP - Jan 26th, 2019, 11:00 AM IST
- Pakistan in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Jan 27th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Jan 28th, 2019, 07:30 AM IST
- Nepal in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2019 UAE vs NEP - Jan 28th, 2019, 11:00 AM IST
- Pakistan in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Jan 30th, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Jan 31st, 2019, 07:30 AM IST
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE vs NEP - Jan 31st, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- The Wisden Trophy, 2019 WI vs ENG - Jan 31st, 2019, 07:30 PM IST
- Warne-Muralitharan Trophy, 2019 AUS vs SL - Feb 1st, 2019, 05:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Maharashtra Gramin Bank and Bajaj Allianz officials dupe debt-ridden farmers, promise crop loan only on purchase of insurance policy
-
Pullela Gopichand interview: Focus on All England, World Championships ahead of Olympics, dependency on Kidambi Srikanth and more
-
Thackeray movie review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui powers Abhijit Panse's propaganda-laden film
-
Narendra Modi and BJP may have a problem if mahagathbandhan materialises, but grand alliance remains political mirage
-
Insurance penetration in India grows just 1% in last one and half decade; These six charts explain why
-
'Conspiracy, collusion, cover-up': What the 4 am arrest of Roger Stone means for the Donald Trump White House
-
Firstpost National Trust Survey: Modi most trusted leader with 52.8% mandate, 26.8% favour Rahul; development trumps caste
-
In one of Kolkata's largest crematoriums, photographing the dead was once a popular business
-
Irvine Welsh on writing Trainspotting, adaptations of his work, and how Edinburgh has changed over time
-
Firstpost National Trust Survey: महागठबंधन पर मोदी भारी, लोगों ने पीएम पद के लिए बताई पहली पसंद
-
पूर्व राष्ट्रपति डॉ प्रणब मुखर्जी, नानाजी देशमुख और भूपेन हजारिका को भारत रत्न
-
कमलनाथ के लिए चुनौती साबित हो रही है किसानों की कर्ज माफी
-
प्रियंका गांधी के मैदान में उतरने को बीजेपी क्यों नहीं मानती चुनौती?
-
विश्वविद्यालयों में आरक्षण: क्या 13 पॉइंट रोस्टर मामले में भी अध्यादेश लाएगी केंद्र सरकार?
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|England
|5310
|108
|4
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|5
|Australia
|4143
|101
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4103
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7351
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|5188
|113
|4
|South Africa
|5037
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4531
|103
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|5298
|126
|3
|England
|2586
|118
|4
|Australia
|3266
|117
|5
|South Africa
|2502
|114
|6
|New Zealand
|2940
|113
Lahore: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has expressed regret over the alleged racist remarks made by national team captain Sarfraz Ahmed against South African pacer Andile Phehlukwayo during the second ODI in Durban.
Sarfraz was caught on the stump microphone making an alleged racist remark towards Phehlukwayo in the 37th over of South Africa's run chase on Tuesday. The hosts eventually won the match by five wickets.
"The PCB expresses regret over the remark made by their captain Sarfraz Ahmed and picked up by the stump mic during the second ODI against South Africa in Durban," PCB said in a statement.
File image of Sarfraz Ahmed. Reuters
"The PCB neither endorses nor supports any comments that have the potential to cause offence, and firmly reiterates their zero-tolerance approach towards racist comments made; in whatever context."
Sarfraz was caught on the stump mic, passing comments in Urdu.
"Abey kaale, teri ammi aaj kahaan baitheen hain? Kya parwa ke aaye hai aaj (Hey black guy, where's your mother sitting today? What have you got her to say for you today)?" Sarfraz was quoted as saying by 'ESPNcricinfo' website.
The PCB also said that such incidents underline the role of educational training and it will work towards providing it.
"This incident has also highlighted the importance and significance of player education and training at all levels. The PCB endeavours to improve their player education programmes to ensure these types of incidents do not happen again.
"Sarfraz is one of the most respected cricketers in the world. However, captaining Pakistan is a massive honour and any hurtful remarks by any cricketer, let alone the captain, are not acceptable to the PCB," it added.
Sarfraz also took to social media to apologise for his actions.
"I wish to extend my sincere apologies to any person who may have taken offence from my expression of frustration which was unfortunately caught by the stump mic during yesterday's game against SA," he tweeted.
"My words were not directed towards anyone in particular and I certainly had no intention of upsetting anyone. I did not even mean for my words to be heard, understood or communicated to the opposing team or the cricket fans."
Updated Date:
Jan 24, 2019 18:38:16 IST
Also See
South Africa vs Pakistan: PCB to set inquiry into team's dismal outing in Test series, says chairman Ehsan Mani
South Africa vs Pakistan: From consistent Shan Masood to clueless think tank, winners and losers for visitors
South Africa vs Pakistan: Rassie van der Dussen, Andile Phehlukwayo's fifties guide Proteas to series-leveling win in second ODI