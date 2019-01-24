First Cricket
South Africa vs Pakistan: PCB expresses regret over captain Sarfraz Ahmed's racist remark in second ODI

Sarfraz was caught on the stump microphone making an alleged racist remark towards Phehlukwayo in the 37th over of South Africa's run chase on Tuesday. The hosts eventually won the match by five wickets.

Press Trust of India, Jan 24, 2019 18:36:15 IST

Lahore: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has expressed regret over the alleged racist remarks made by national team captain Sarfraz Ahmed against South African pacer Andile Phehlukwayo during the second ODI in Durban.

"The PCB expresses regret over the remark made by their captain Sarfraz Ahmed and picked up by the stump mic during the second ODI against South Africa in Durban," PCB said in a statement.

File image of Sarfraz Ahmed. Reuters

"The PCB neither endorses nor supports any comments that have the potential to cause offence, and firmly reiterates their zero-tolerance approach towards racist comments made; in whatever context."

Sarfraz was caught on the stump mic, passing comments in Urdu.

"Abey kaale, teri ammi aaj kahaan baitheen hain? Kya parwa ke aaye hai aaj (Hey black guy, where's your mother sitting today? What have you got her to say for you today)?" Sarfraz was quoted as saying by 'ESPNcricinfo' website.

The PCB also said that such incidents underline the role of educational training and it will work towards providing it.

"This incident has also highlighted the importance and significance of player education and training at all levels. The PCB endeavours to improve their player education programmes to ensure these types of incidents do not happen again.

"Sarfraz is one of the most respected cricketers in the world. However, captaining Pakistan is a massive honour and any hurtful remarks by any cricketer, let alone the captain, are not acceptable to the PCB," it added.

Sarfraz also took to social media to apologise for his actions.

"I wish to extend my sincere apologies to any person who may have taken offence from my expression of frustration which was unfortunately caught by the stump mic during yesterday's game against SA," he tweeted.

"My words were not directed towards anyone in particular and I certainly had no intention of upsetting anyone. I did not even mean for my words to be heard, understood or communicated to the opposing team or the cricket fans."

Updated Date: Jan 24, 2019 18:38:16 IST

