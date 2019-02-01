First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
NEP in UAE | 1st T20I Jan 31, 2019
UAE Vs NEP
United Arab Emirates beat Nepal by 21 runs
PAK in SA Feb 01, 2019
SA vs PAK
Newlands, Cape Town
IND in NZ Feb 03, 2019
NZ vs IND
Westpac Stadium, Wellington
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

South Africa vs Pakistan: PCB chief Ehsan Mani slams ICC's suspension of Sarfaraz Ahmed, terms it 'utter nonsense'

PCB chief Ehsan Mani though admitted that the comment made by Sarafraz Ahmed towards Andile Phehlukwayo was 'distasteful' in nature and assured that the Pakistani skipper will be spoken to about the issue.

Asian News International, Feb 01, 2019 16:25:15 IST

London: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani believes that the decision of International Cricket Council to hand over a four-match ban to Sarfaraz Ahmed following a racial remarks controversy, involving South African pacer Andile Phehlukwayo, is “utter nonsense”.

Mani said that they made public apologies and dealt with the matter openly but since the ICC “could not get the two players involved in a room together”, they charged Sarfaraz and banned him.

File image of Sarfaraz Ahmed. AP

File image of Sarfaraz Ahmed. AP

“We made an apology at all levels and it had been accepted by everyone. We have a good relationship with CSA (Cricket South Africa). For the ICC to jump in because Phehlukwayo was upset and didn't want a reconciliation process, [and to feel they] have to charge Sarfaraz, that's where I think a bit of nonsense comes into this. What else can you achieve by sitting them in a room? They're not school children,” ESPNcricinfo quoted Mani, as saying.

“This is my issue that they sat on it. Our statements and apologies were public. This is not something you brush under the table, it has to be dealt with openly and transparently. We did all of that.

"But because ICC couldn't get the two players in a room together, they said let's charge him. And that to my mind is utter nonsense,” he added.

Mani admitted that the comment made by Sarafraz was “distasteful” in nature and assured that the Pakistani skipper will be spoken to about the issue.

“Unfortunately, somewhere the message to the players has gotten missed, or it hasn't sunk in, or too much time went by without further refreshing. It is a distasteful comment to make at any level.

"The sensitivity in South Africa is understandably very high and it was disappointing the captain made that comment - any player but the leader of the team more so,” Mani said.

“Obviously Sarfaraz will be spoken to. The whole team will be told that you have to be very careful. It is also a bit of a cultural issue - the word that he used, in Pakistan it would be ignored. That doesn't mean the culture is right but the tone wasn't in any way vicious or vindictive,” he added.

Sarfaraz was handed over a four-match suspension by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for hurling racial remarks at Phehlukwayo during their second ODI in Durban.

He was picked up by the stump mic saying, "Hey black [man], where is your mother sitting? What prayer did you get her to say for you today? (Abay kaalay, teri ammi aaj kahan baitheen hain? Kya parhwa ke aya hai aaj tu?)".

As the issue raked up, the batsman had apologised personally to Phehlukwayo and had also issued a public apology.

Updated Date: Feb 01, 2019 16:25:15 IST

Tags : Andile Phehlukwayo, Ehsan Mani, ICC, Pakistan, PCB, Sarfaraz Ahmed, South Africa, South Africa Vs Pakistan, South Africa Vs Pakistan 2018-19

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 England 5310 108
4 New Zealand 3213 107
5 Australia 4143 101
6 Sri Lanka 4103 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 7897 121
3 New Zealand 5574 111
4 South Africa 5545 111
5 Pakistan 4872 102
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4979 138
2 India 5298 126
3 England 2586 118
4 Australia 3266 117
5 South Africa 2502 114
6 New Zealand 2940 113
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all