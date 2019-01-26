South Africa vs Pakistan: Mohammad Amir returns to T20I squad as visitors announce 15-man squad
Pakistan are ranked number one in Twenty20 internationals and have won nine consecutive matches as well as a world record 17 out of 19 T20Is they played last year.
- The Wisden Trophy, 2019 WI Vs ENG Live Now
- Thailand Women's T20 Smash, 2019 THAW Vs NEPW Thailand Women beat Nepal Women by 70 runs
- Thailand Women's T20 Smash, 2019 MALW Vs THW Malaysia Women beat Thailand A Women by 84 runs
- Thailand Women's T20 Smash, 2019 MYAW Vs HKW Hong Kong Women beat Myanmar Women by 9 wickets
- Nepal in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2019 UAE Vs NEP Nepal beat United Arab Emirates by 145 runs
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ Vs IND India beat New Zealand by 90 runs
- Nepal in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2019 UAE Vs NEP United Arab Emirates beat Nepal by 3 wickets
- ACC Western Region T20, 2019 QAT Vs KSA Saudi Arabia beat Qatar by 8 wickets
- Pakistan in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Jan 27th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Jan 28th, 2019, 07:30 AM IST
- Nepal in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2019 UAE vs NEP - Jan 28th, 2019, 11:00 AM IST
- Pakistan in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Jan 30th, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Jan 31st, 2019, 07:30 AM IST
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE vs NEP - Jan 31st, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- The Wisden Trophy, 2019 WI vs ENG - Jan 31st, 2019, 07:30 PM IST
- Warne-Muralitharan Trophy, 2019 AUS vs SL - Feb 1st, 2019, 05:00 AM IST
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE vs NEP - Feb 1st, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Feb 1st, 2019, 09:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Modi govt subtly jabs Congress with Bharat Ratna for Pranab Mukherjee, seeks to gain ground in West Bengal
-
Australian Open 2019: Naomi Osaka clinches second Grand Slam, World No 1 ranking after beating Petra Kvitova in tense final
-
Gully Boy music review: A rousing, eclectic soundtrack that sets the benchmark for a trailblazing genre
-
Modi govt subtly jabs Congress with Bharat Ratna for Pranab Mukherjee, seeks to gain ground in West Bengal
-
Insurance penetration in India grows just 1% in last one and half decade; These six charts explain why
-
Republic Day Parade: Tanks and artillery are passe, 26 Jan celebrations require renewed focus on power of people
-
'Conspiracy, collusion, cover-up': What the 4 am arrest of Roger Stone means for the Donald Trump White House
-
Rohit Shetty's Simmba is a throwback to Hindi films' depiction of rape as 'entertainment'
-
Benyamin on writing about migrant workers, and his belief in Kerala's return to progressive politics
-
सर्वे कह रहे हैं एकजुट विपक्ष नरेंद्र मोदी को हरा देगा, लेकिन महागठबंधन है कहां?
-
क्या BJP का दामन छोड़ कांग्रेस के खेमे में आ जाएंगे वरुण गांधी?
-
हरियाणा कांग्रेस में गुटबाजी और वोटों के समीकरण को संभालना आज़ाद के लिए चुनौती
-
प्रियंका गांधी को राजनीति में हमेशा से दिलचस्पी रही है, बस उन्हें अपनी बारी का इंतजार था
-
Republic Day 2019: राजपथ पर पहली बार देखने को मिला ये सब, नारी शक्ति रहीं आकर्षण का केंद्र
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|England
|5310
|108
|4
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|5
|Australia
|4143
|101
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4103
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7676
|122
|3
|South Africa
|5342
|111
|4
|New Zealand
|5330
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4651
|101
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|5298
|126
|3
|England
|2586
|118
|4
|Australia
|3266
|117
|5
|South Africa
|2502
|114
|6
|New Zealand
|2940
|113
Karachi: Pakistan recalled fast bowler Mohammad Amir in the 15-man squad for next month's three-match Twenty20 series against South Africa, while recent top performers missed out on selection.
The 26-year-old left-armer was left out of the limited-over and Test squads after a poor showing in last year's Asia Cup, but was brought back into both for the ongoing tour of South Africa.
File image of Mohammad Amir. AFP
Pakistan thrashed both Australia and New Zealand 3-0 in Twenty20 matches in the United Arab Emirates last year — though Amir did not take part in either series.
Pakistan, who are currently playing a five-match one-day series in South Africa, will play Twenty20 matches in Cape Town on 1 February, Johannesburg on 3 February and at Centurion on 6 February.
Khurram Manzoor, Rizwan Hussain and Salman Butt — who amassed the most runs in Pakistan's National Twenty20 Cup held last month -- all missed out on places.
The Cup's top wicket-takers, Amad Butt, Umaid Asif and Mohammad Irfan were also overlooked.
Pakistan are ranked number one in Twenty20 internationals and have won nine consecutive matches as well as a world record 17 out of 19 T20Is they played last year.
Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Rizwan and Shan Masood will return to the team after featuring in the one-day series.
Pakistan's chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq said the selection was focused on this year's ICC Cricket World Cup and the Twenty20 World Cup to be held next year.
"We need to give as much exposure and experience to our up and coming players as possible, but without compromising on the assignments in hand," he said.
Squad: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Asif Ali, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hafeez, Sahibzada Farhan, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Usman Shinwari.
Updated Date:
Jan 26, 2019 15:32:21 IST
Also See
South Africa vs Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq should ignore haters despite being in Inzamam-ul-Haq's shadow to continue good form
South Africa vs Pakistan: Mohammad Hafeez, Imam-ul-Haq fifties steer visitors to five-wicket win in first ODI
South Africa vs Pakistan: Mickey Arthur says visitors need to fix problem against fast, short-pitched bowling before Australia tour