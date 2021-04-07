Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

South Africa Vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE (odi)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

South Africa Vs Pakistan At SuperSport Park, Centurion, 07 April, 2021

07 April, 2021
Starts 13:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Pakistan

Pakistan

320/7 (50.0 ov)

3rd ODI
South Africa

South Africa

292/10 (49.3 ov)

Pakistan beat South Africa by 28 runs

Pakistan South Africa
320/7 (50.0 ov) - R/R 6.4 292/10 (49.3 ov) - R/R 5.9

Match Ended

Pakistan beat South Africa by 28 runs

Daryn Dupavillon - 17

Lutho Sipamla - 2

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Lutho Sipamla not out 4 5 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Shaheen Afridi 9.3 0 58 3
Current Partnership Last Wicket 292/10 (49.3)

20 (20) R/R: 9.23

Daryn Dupavillon 17(10) S.R (170)

b Shaheen Afridi

South Africa vs Pakistan, Match Highlights, 3rd ODI at Centurion: Fakhar Zaman leads visitors to series win

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • April 7th, 2021
  • 23:01:06 IST

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

3rd ODI toss update: South Africa won the toss and sent Pakistan in to bat in the decisive third and final one-day international at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday.

The match shaped up as a test of South Africa's reserve strength. They were without five players released to the Indian Premier League, who had earned a total of 371 one-day caps.

It was also announced shortly before the toss that Rassie van der Dussen, one of their most reliable batsmen, had been ruled out because of a quad muscle injury.

South Africa made a total of seven changes, with left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi dropped in the only unforced change. Shamsi was replaced with orthodox left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj.

The seven incoming players have a total of 30 caps.

Pakistan made four changes. Leg-spinner Shadab Khan was ruled out with a toe injury and replaced by new cap Usman Qadir.

Batsmen Danish Aziz and Asif Ali were replaced by Mohammad Nawaz and wicketkeeper Sarfraz Ahmed, while fast bowler Hasan Ali came in for Mohammad Hasnain.

South African captain Temba Bavuma said he hoped to take advantage of early overhead conditions which could help swing bowling.

He said the new players were like-for-like replacements. "They are fully aware of what is expected of them," he said.

Playing XI 

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Janneman Malan, JJ Smuts, Temba Bavuma(c), Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Daryn Dupavillon, Beuran Hendricks, Lutho Sipamla.

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf.

With inputs from AFP 

Updated Date: April 07, 2021 23:01:06 IST

Tags:

