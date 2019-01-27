Toggle between the tabs above to switch between full scorecard, quick scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Preview: Pakistan take on hosts South Africa in the fourth match of the five-ODI series at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday.

South Africa will enter the game full of confidence after their victory over the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led visiting team by 13 runs (DLS Method) at Centurion, needing one more victory to seal the series.

Pakistan, on the other hand, find themselves in a do-or-die situation. Their batting department put up a much better performance on Friday, with opener Imam-ul-Haq registering his fifth ODI ton to guide the visitors to a competitive 317/6.

The bowling department though, failed to make any inroads into the hosts' lineup, with the Proteas sitting comfortably at 187/2 after 33 overs, well ahead of the par score, when the heavens opened up and washed out any chances of the match continuing any further, giving Faf du Plessis' boys a 2-1 series lead.

The Proteas will be donning pink kits instead of the usual green-and-gold in the annual 'Pink ODI' — Cricket South Africa's (CSA) initiative to raise awareness on breast cancer. South Africa have never lost a 'Pink ODI' since the first such match was played back in 2013, having beaten India by five wickets on 10 February last year.