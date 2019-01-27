South Africa vs Pakistan, LIVE Cricket Score, 4th ODI at Johannesburg
Follow live updates on the fourth ODI between South Africa and Pakistan at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on our live blog here.
Preview: Pakistan take on hosts South Africa in the fourth match of the five-ODI series at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday.
Captains Faf du Plessis and Shoaib Malik at the toss. Image credit: Twitter/@OfficialCSA
South Africa will enter the game full of confidence after their victory over the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led visiting team by 13 runs (DLS Method) at Centurion, needing one more victory to seal the series.
Pakistan, on the other hand, find themselves in a do-or-die situation. Their batting department put up a much better performance on Friday, with opener Imam-ul-Haq registering his fifth ODI ton to guide the visitors to a competitive 317/6.
The bowling department though, failed to make any inroads into the hosts' lineup, with the Proteas sitting comfortably at 187/2 after 33 overs, well ahead of the par score, when the heavens opened up and washed out any chances of the match continuing any further, giving Faf du Plessis' boys a 2-1 series lead.
The Proteas will be donning pink kits instead of the usual green-and-gold in the annual 'Pink ODI' — Cricket South Africa's (CSA) initiative to raise awareness on breast cancer. South Africa have never lost a 'Pink ODI' since the first such match was played back in 2013, having beaten India by five wickets on 10 February last year.
Updated Date:
Jan 27, 2019 14:49:31 IST
