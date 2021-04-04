South Africa vs Pakistan, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd ODI at Wanderers

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

2nd ODI toss update: Pakistan won the toss and sent South Africa in to bat in the second one-day international at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday.

As in the first match in Centurion on Friday, Pakistan captain Babar Azam said his side would try to exploit early moisture in the pitch in an effort to wrap up the three-match series with one game to spare.

Pakistan won a dramatic opening game by three wickets, scoring the winning run off the last ball.

The series is being played unusually late in the season for South Africa, with shorter days and cooler weather making batting conditions tricky for batsmen early in a game.

"We had a good chat about areas we can improve on," said South African captain Temba Bavuma.

Both teams were unchanged.

Despite the absence of spectators because of Covid-19 restrictions, the South African team wore pink outfits to raise awareness of breast cancer.

It continued a tradition for one-day internationals at the Wanderers which started in 2013.

It was announced earlier on Sunday that South Africa had been fined 20 percent of their match fee for a slow over rate during the first match.

Playing XI

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi