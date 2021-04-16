Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

South Africa Vs Pakistan At SuperSport Park, Centurion, 16 April, 2021

16 April, 2021
Starts 18:00 (IST)
Match Ended
South Africa

144/10 (19.3 ov)

4th T20I
Pakistan

149/7 (19.5 ov)

Pakistan beat South Africa by 3 wickets

South Africa Pakistan
144/10 (19.3 ov) - R/R 7.38 149/7 (19.5 ov) - R/R 7.51

Hasan Ali - 2

Mohammad Nawaz - 16

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Mohammad Nawaz not out 25 21 1 2
Hasan Ali not out 2 5 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Lizaad Williams 3.5 0 39 2
Sisanda Magala 4 0 33 2
Current Partnership Last Wicket 129/7 (18.2)

20 (20) R/R: 10.9

Hasan Ali 2(5)

Faheem Ashraf 7(11) S.R (63.63)

c Aiden Markram b Sisanda Magala

South Africa vs Pakistan, Highlights, 4th T20I at Centurion, Full Cricket Score: Visitors clinch series 3-1

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • April 16th, 2021
  • 21:59:02 IST
Toggle between the tabs to switch between ball-by-ball commentary and live scorecard

Toss report: Pakistan won the toss and decided to bowl in the fourth and final Twenty20 international against South Africa at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Friday.

Captain Babar Azam's decision was no surprise after Pakistan chased down a target of 204 with nine wickets and two overs to spare at the same venue on Wednesday, with Babar making a masterly 122.

Pakistan, who lead the series 2-1, fielded an unchanged team.

South Africa captain Heinrich Klaasen with his Pakistani counterpart Babar Azam at the toss in the first T20I. Image credit: Twitter/@TheRealPCB

South Africa made two changes, with all-rounder Wiaan Mulder and left-arm spinner Bjorn Fortuin replacing batsman Pite van Biljon and left-arm fast bowler Beuran Hendricks.

South African captain Heinrich Klaasen said he would have preferred to bowl. "It looks a good wicket again," he said.

Teams:

South Africa: Heinrich Klaasen (captain, wkt), Aiden Markram, Janneman Malan, Rassie van der Dussen, George Linde, Andile Phehlukwayo, Wiaan Mulder, Sisanda Magala, Bjorn Fortuin, Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shamsi

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wkt), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf

Umpires: Shaun George, Adrian Holdstock (both RSA)

Television umpire: Allahudien Paleker (RSA)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: April 16, 2021 21:59:02 IST

