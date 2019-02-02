South Africa vs Pakistan: Faf du Plessis, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller star at Newlands as Proteas end visitors' T20I winning streak
Faf du Plessis and Reeza Hendricks shared a record partnership as South Africa ended a nine-match Pakistan T20I winning streak in the first international at Newlands on Friday.
- The Wisden Trophy, 2019 WI Vs ENG Live Now
- Warne-Muralitharan Trophy, 2019 AUS Vs SL Live Now
- Sri Lanka Women in South Africa, 3 T20I International Series, 2019 SAW Vs SLW South Africa Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 7 wickets
- Pakistan Women and West Indies Women in UAE, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW Vs WIW Pakistan Women tied with West Indies Women (West Indies Women win Super Over by 17 runs)
- India Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZW Vs INDW New Zealand Women beat India Women by 8 wickets
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE Vs NEP Nepal beat United Arab Emirates by 4 wickets
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA Vs PAK South Africa beat Pakistan by 6 runs
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE Vs NEP United Arab Emirates beat Nepal by 21 runs
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 3rd, 2019, 07:30 AM IST
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE vs NEP - Feb 3rd, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Feb 3rd, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 6th, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Feb 6th, 2019, 09:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 8th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- The Wisden Trophy, 2019 WI vs ENG - Feb 9th, 2019, 07:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 10th, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs BAN - Feb 13th, 2019, 06:30 AM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 OMA vs IRE - Feb 13th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Modi made his move with 'Interim' Budget; Opposition now needs to highlight 'fine print' that makes it not so rosy
-
Budget 2019: Narendra Modi govt's big bet on GDP growth comes with Rs 90,000cr disinvestment backup plan
-
Illegal sand mining Part 3: Bihar govt's attempted crackdown sends prices soaring; officials face axe as rivers in ruin
-
Donald Trump, Kim Jong-un to meet in Vietnam to discuss denuclearisation of Korean peninsula, claims report
-
Juhi Chawla on Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga: We've told an unfamiliar story in a very familiar way
-
Narendra Modi says coalitions are 'unstable', but does a majority government ensure better governance?
-
AFC Asian Cup 2019: Qatar's swashbuckling triumph an exception, not the norm in continent's football
-
Jonbeel Mela: Where tradition serves as the only currency, and a king holds a durbar
-
A dal, by any other name: Your ready reckoner to the confounding world of North Indian lentils
-
Budget 2019: पॉपुलिस्ट है लेकिन मिडिल क्लास के लिए आखिरकार कारगर साबित हो सकता है ये बजट
-
Budget 2019: पिछले चार सालों में किसानों के लिहाज से अब तक का सबसे हल्का बजट
-
ममता के गढ़ में आज गरजेंगे PM मोदी, BJP के चुनाव प्रचार अभियान का करेंगे आगाज
-
तीन राज्यों में नई सरकारों के बाद स्कूली पाठ्यक्रम में बदलाव ने पकड़ी रफ्तार
-
वो IPS अफसर जिसने तलाशी थाने में ‘दफन' कत्ल की रूह कंपा देने वाली कहानी
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|England
|5310
|108
|4
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|5
|Australia
|4143
|101
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4103
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7897
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|5574
|111
|4
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|5298
|126
|3
|England
|2586
|118
|4
|Australia
|3266
|117
|5
|South Africa
|2502
|114
|6
|New Zealand
|2940
|113
Cape Town: Faf du Plessis and Reeza Hendricks shared a record partnership as South Africa ended a nine-match Pakistan T20I winning streak in the first international at Newlands on Friday.
South Africa prevailed by six runs in a tense finish after being sent in and making 192 for six.
Pakistan came close, scoring 186 for nine.
The South Africans celebrate the dismissal of Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik. AP
"We were two boundaries behind," said Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik.
In the end, it was the fielding of David Miller that made the difference. His two direct-hit run-outs, including the key wicket of Babar Azam, and a South African record four catches, meant that Pakistan kept losing wickets as they chased a challenging target. Miller was named 'Man of the Match'.
Du Plessis hit 78 off 45 balls and shared a record second-wicket stand of 131 off 74 balls with Hendricks, who made 74 off 41 deliveries.
Du Plessis said at the post-match presentation that he would not play in the remaining two matches, citing the need to rest ahead of two Test matches against Sri Lanka, starting on 13 February.
"It will be a great opportunity for a new captain," he said but did not reveal who, in an inexperienced team, the new leader would be.
Du Plessis's dismissal in the 16th over sparked a mini-collapse. South Africa lost five wickets while scoring only 35 runs in the last 28 balls of the innings. It was the highest total in a T20 international at Newlands but Hendricks admitted at the innings break that South Africa had "lost our way a bit" after seeming to be on course for a total of around 220.
Left-arm fast bowler Usman Shinwari dismissed Du Plessis and Rassie van der Dussen in the same over and finished with three for 31.
Pakistan made a fast start despite losing Fakhar Zaman in the first over. Babar Azam (38) and Hussain Talat (40) put on 81 off 61 balls for the second wicket. At one stage they were scoring at close to 10 runs an over but the scoring slowed against tight bowling by medium-pacer Andile Phehlukwayo and left-arm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi.
The match turned in South Africa's favour when Talat was caught off Shamsi, to be followed in the next over by Babar's run out, after a superb piece of fielding by Miller.
Malik kept Pakistan in the game, scoring 49 off 31 balls before he was dismissed off the third ball of the final over.
"Overall we played well," said Malik, "but South Africa were good in all three departments.
Du Plessis said he was always confident of winning but admitted: "They are a very composed, experienced T20 team. Being so dominant for a lot of games, obviously they are very confident. They are a very good team. We did some really good things tonight."
Updated Date:
Feb 02, 2019 10:10:47 IST
Also See
South Africa vs Pakistan: Visitors have ended up with more questions than answers after losing ODI series
South Africa vs Pakistan: Quinton de Kock sizzles in fifth ODI as Proteas win by seven wickets, take series 3-2
Highlights, South Africa vs Pakistan, 5th ODI at Cape Town, Full Cricket Score: Proteas win by 7 wickets, take series 3-2