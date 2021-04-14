South Africa vs Pakistan: Captain Babar Azam scores century as visitors ease to nine-wicket win in third T20I

Centurion: Pakistan captain Babar Azam gave a batting masterclass to lead Pakistan to a nine-wicket win in the third Twenty20 international against South Africa at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday.
Babar hit 122, his first T20 international century, as Pakistan chased down a challenging target of 204 with two overs to spare.
Babar, who earlier Wednesday dethroned Indian maestro Virat Kohli as the world's top batsman in one-day cricket, hit 15 fours and four sixes in an exhibition of superb timing and placement before he was out with only seven runs needed.
Mohammad Rizwan scored an unbeaten 73 in a Pakistan record first wicket partnership of 197.
Pakistan took a 2-1 lead in the four-match series.
Brief scores:
South Africa 203-5 in 20 overs (A. Markram 63, J. Malan 55) v Pakistan 205-1 in 18 overs (Babar Azam 122, Mohammad Rizwan 73 not out).
Result: Pakistan won by nine wickets.
Series: Pakistan lead the four-match series 2-1
Toss: Pakistan
