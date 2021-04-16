Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

South Africa vs Pakistan: Babar Azam and Co win final T20I by three wickets to clinch series 3-1

  • Agence France-Presse
Centurion: Pakistan beat South Africa by three wickets with one ball to spare in the fourth and final Twenty20 international at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Friday.

It clinched a 3-1 series win for the tourists.

Pakistan seemed to be cruising when they reached 92 for one in the 10th over after bowling out South Africa for 144 on what is usually a high-scoring ground.

But six wickets fell for 27 runs after Fakhar Zaman was out for a hard-hit 60 off 34 balls before Mohammad Nawaz sealed the win with a six off the penultimate ball.

Pakistan players and support staff celebrate their series victory after the fourth T20I. AFP

Pakistan players and support staff celebrate their series victory after the fourth T20I. AFP

Pakistan's 3-1 series win completed a clean sweep of four successful series against South Africa during the season.

They won Test and T20 series in Pakistan and a one-day and T20 series in South Africa.

Brief scores:

South Africa 144 in 19.3 overs (H. van der Dussen 52, J. Malan 33; Faheem Ashraf 3-17) v Pakistan 149-7 in 19.5 overs (Fakhar Zaman 60; S. Magala 2-33).

Result: Pakistan won by three wickets

Series: Pakistan won the four-match series 3-1

Toss: Pakistan

