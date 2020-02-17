First Cricket
South Africa vs England: Wonder Woman, Superman interrupt third T20I in climate protest at SuperSport Park

The protest at the SuperSport Park stadium near the South African capital Pretoria was meant to draw attention to air pollution in South Africa and was carried out by Greenpeace Africa, it said on its Facebook page.

The Associated Press, Feb 17, 2020 12:30:49 IST

Centurion: Climate activists dressed as Wonder Woman and other movie superheroes interrupted a cricket game in South Africa on Sunday by invading the field, and protesters also climbed a floodlight pylon to display a banner.

A climate activist sporting fiction superhero costume, protest during the final T20I between South Africa and England. AP

The action came during a series-deciding game between South Africa and England.

Numerous protesters in costumes managed to get on the field during play. One of them, wearing a Wonder Woman costume, reached South Africa captain Quinton de Kock in the middle of the field and spoke to him before handing him a white face mask. Smiling, De Kock took the mask. Another South Africa player, fast bowler Dale Steyn, joined the conversation and gave the protester a high five. Steyn was also given a white face mask.

Protesters also managed to climb one of the floodlight pylons and unfurl a bright yellow banner high above the field. It read: “Toxic Air Is Not Just A Game” and “(hashtag)BowlOutAirPollution.”

On Facebook, Greenpeace Africa posted a photo of a man and a woman in Superman and Wonder Woman outfits high up on the floodlight pylon and said they were activists.

The protest was directed at South Africa's national electricity supplier, which operates coal-burning plants and is causing “runaway air pollution," Greenpeace Africa said.

The game resumed after a short delay. England, which was batting at the time of the protest, went on to win the game and series.

Updated Date: Feb 17, 2020 12:30:49 IST

Tags : Dale Steyn, Greenpeace Africa, Pretoria, Quinton De Kock, South Africa Vs England 2020, Superman, SuperSport Park, t20i, Wonder Woman

Top Stories

