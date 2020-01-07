First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC League 2 | Match 2 Jan 06, 2020
NAM vs UAE
United Arab Emirates beat Namibia by 8 runs
SL in IND | 1st T20I Jan 05, 2020
IND vs SL
Match Abandoned
IRE in WI Jan 07, 2020
WI vs IRE
Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
ICC CWC League 2 Jan 08, 2020
OMA vs NAM
Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

South Africa vs England: Visitors overcome Proteas' defiance to pull off series-levelling win, end 63-year wait

England broke South Africa's resistance in the final session of the second Test on Tuesday to win in Cape Town for the first time in 63 years and level the series 1-1 with two matches to play.

The Associated Press, Jan 07, 2020 21:33:21 IST

Cape Town: England broke South Africa's resistance in the final session of the second Test on Tuesday to win in Cape Town for the first time in 63 years and level the series 1-1 with two matches to play.

England's prolonged push for victory, which started soon after lunch on the fourth day, was finally realized with 8.2 overs left with a burst of three wickets in 14 balls from Ben Stokes.

South Africa vs England: Visitors overcome Proteas defiance to pull off series-levelling win, end 63-year wait

Ben Stokes collected the last three wickets of the South African innings in the final hour of Day 5 to seal the game in England's favour. AP

Those final wickets were all caught in the slips, ending with Vernon Philander's edge taken by captain Joe Root to set off wild England celebrations.

England won by 189 runs for its first Test success in Cape Town since a team containing Denis Compton and Jim Laker won in 1957. It's right back in the series with Tests to come in Port Elizabeth and Johannesburg.

South Africa survived three full sessions in this Test but couldn't quite make it through to the end of the last one of the match. Opener Pieter Malan made 84 in South Africa's second innings on his Test debut.

England's victory came through a mixture of patience and invention on a pitch that flattened out significantly for the bowlers and helped South Africa's final-day cause. England had to change things up.

Two key breakthroughs for England in the final reckoning came as a result of an unorthodox field set by Root. South Africa's Quinton de Kock was caught in a packed leg-side field off the bowling of part-time spinner Joe Denly. De Kock had just reached 50 when he hit a short ball straight to Zak Crawley close at midwicket.

Rassie van der Dussen, who encapsulated South Africa's stubbornness with 17 off 140 balls, went just five overs after de Kock. Van der Dussen was caught at the unusual position of leg slip by James Anderson off Stuart Broad and the double strike knocked the stuffing out of South Africa.

The end came quickly after that.

Stokes took two wickets in two balls when tailenders Dwaine Pretorius and Anrich Nortje fell one after the other. Crawley clung on to his second important catch of the innings when he palmed the edge from Nortje up into the air and then caught it with one hand while lying on his back. Stokes ended it four overs later.

England had South Africa 126-2 overnight. And having taken just two South African wickets in the day's first session, and one in the second session, England romped through the last five wickets for just 11 runs in 17 overs.

England set South Africa 438 to win the Test, but that became irrelevant as South Africa attempted to bat out the day for a draw.

Veteran fast bowler James Anderson took 2-23 in the innings and seven wickets in the match. Denly had 2-42 and Stokes finished with 3-35 to go with six catches and his blitz with the bat in England's second innings, which effectively put the Test beyond South Africa.

Stokes blasted 72 off 47 balls to propel England to 391-8 declared in its second innings on day four, setting South Africa a mammoth task. He was later adjudged Player of the Match for his all-round effort.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 07, 2020 21:33:21 IST

Tags : Ben Stokes, Cricket, England, Pieter Malan, Quinton De Kock, Quiton De Kock, Rassie Van Der Dussen, South Africa, South Africa Vs England, South Africa Vs England 2019, Sports, Test Cricket

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all