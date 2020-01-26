South Africa vs England: Visitors on cusp of series victory after flooring Proteas with bat and ball
England are on the cusp of their most convincing triumph in South Africa since winning a five-Test series 4-0 in 1914, six months before the outbreak of World War I.
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA Vs ENG Live Now
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ENG Vs NIG England Under-19 beat Nigeria Under-19 by 8 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SA Vs UAE South Africa Under-19 beat United Arab Emirates Under-19 by 23 runs (D/L method)
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ZIM Vs SCO Zimbabwe Under-19 beat Scotland Under-19 by 8 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SL Vs JPN Sri Lanka Under-19 beat Japan Under-19 by 9 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AFG Vs CAN Match Abandoned
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 PAK Vs BAN Match Abandoned
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs NZ India Under-19 beat New Zealand Under-19 by 44 runs (D/L method)
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 WI Vs NIGU West Indies Under-19 beat Nigeria Under-19 by 246 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AUS Vs ENG Australia Under-19 beat England Under-19 by 2 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 NZ Vs SL New Zealand Under-19 beat Sri Lanka Under-19 by 3 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 PAK Vs ZIM Pakistan Under-19 beat Zimbabwe Under-19 by 38 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AFG Vs UAE Afghanistan Under-19 beat United Arab Emirates Under-19 by 160 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SA Vs CAN South Africa Under-19 beat Canada Under-19 by 150 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs JAPU India Under-19 beat Japan Under-19 by 10 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 BAN Vs SCO Bangladesh Under-19 beat Scotland Under-19 by 7 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AUS Vs NIGU Australia Under-19 beat Nigeria Under-19 by 10 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ENG Vs WI West Indies Under-19 beat England Under-19 by 71 runs (D/L method)
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs SL India Under-19 beat Sri Lanka Under-19 by 90 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 PAK Vs SCO Pakistan Under-19 beat Scotland Under-19 by 7 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AUS Vs WI West Indies Under-19 beat Australia Under-19 by 3 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 UAE Vs CAN United Arab Emirates Under-19 beat Canada Under-19 by 8 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 NZ Vs JAPU Match Abandoned
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 BAN Vs ZIM Bangladesh Under-19 beat Zimbabwe Under-19 by 9 wickets (D/L method)
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SA Vs AFG Afghanistan Under-19 beat South Africa Under-19 by 7 wickets
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat New Zealand Women by 7 wickets
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Qatar, 2020 KWTW Vs OMAW Oman Women beat Kuwait Women by 3 runs
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Qatar, 2020 QATW Vs KWTW Kuwait Women beat Qatar Women by 7 wickets
- Bangladesh in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2020 PAK Vs BAN Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 9 wickets
- India in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2020 NZ Vs IND India beat New Zealand by 6 wickets
- Australia in India, 3 ODI Series, 2020 IND Vs AUS India beat Australia by 7 wickets
- Sri Lanka in Zimbabwe, 2 Test Series, 2020 ZIM Vs SL Sri Lanka beat Zimbabwe by 10 wickets
- India in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2020 NZ vs IND - Jan 26th, 2020, 12:20 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in Zimbabwe, 2 Test Series, 2020 ZIM vs SL - Jan 27th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2020 PAK vs BAN - Jan 27th, 2020, 02:30 PM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 27th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 30th, 2020, 06:30 AM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SL vs NIG - Jan 27th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ENG vs JPN - Jan 27th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ZIM vs CAN - Jan 28th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 UAE vs SCO - Jan 28th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND vs AUS - Jan 28th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Republic Day 2020: India's military might, cultural diversity to take centrestage at Rajpath as Delhi gears up for parade amid tight security
-
Delhi Assembly Election 2020: EC bans Kapil Mishra from campaigning for 48 hours for posting controversial tweets
-
Amid anti-CAA protests, President Ram Nath Kovind reminds youths of 'gift of ahimsa' in speech on eve of 71st Republic Day
-
The Forgotten Army review: Kabir Khan's maiden digital venture has noble intentions, but is let down by its lack of subtlety
-
Australian Open 2020: Garbine Muguruza scales her mountain of self-doubt with commanding win over Elina Svitolina
-
Coronavirus outbreak: 41 dead, 1,287 affected in China, at least 12 cities under lockdown; virus spreads to Europe with 3 cases confirmed in France
-
Watch: Spoken word poet Jurczok 1001's verses take on the media, politics and fake news
-
The Stories in My Life: On Thomas Mann’s Little Lizzy, a haunting story of classic pity and terror
-
Tata-Mistry: Supreme Court stays NCLAT order dismissing RoC plea seeking modification of verdict
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|Australia
|4320
|108
|3
|New Zealand
|3449
|105
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|England
|4593
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3935
|92
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7748
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|5
|Australia
|5854
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10645
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Johannesburg: England are on course for another crushing victory over South Africa just two days into the fourth and final Test at the Wanderers on Saturday on what is shaping to be its most successful tour of the country in more than 100 years.
England's Mark Wood (middle) celebrates with teammates after dismissing South Africa's Anrich Nortje at the Wanderers. AP Photo
England made 400 all out batting first in the series decider, capped by a big-hitting 82-run last-wicket stand by Stuart Broad and Mark Wood that appeared to completely deflate South Africa.
Wood then went to work with the ball to take 3-21 and help send the struggling home team crashing to 88-6 at stumps in its reply, and staring at another embarrassing loss.
England won the last Test by an innings and 53 runs.
England are 312 runs ahead in the final match, 2-1 up in the series and on course to clinch it. England need just a draw in Johannesburg but look set to win by a large margin. That would give England their most convincing triumph in South Africa since winning a five-Test series 4-0 in 1914, six months before the outbreak of World War I.
England's first innings at the Wanderers was set up by a 107-run opening stand between Zak Crawley (66) and Dom Sibley (44) on the first day. Captain Joe Root (59) and Ollie Pope (56) added a 101-run partnership on Saturday.
Broad and Wood not only withstood but battered the fragile and inexperienced South African bowling attack at the end for good measure. Broad clubbed four sixes in his 43, his highest Test score since December 2017. Wood was almost as destructive with three sixes in his 35 not out.
England should have been out for around 320 but the last pair gave it a crucial edge to get to 400. No team has made 400 in the first innings at the Wanderers and lost.
The 400 was likely to be plenty. England picked up the six South African wickets in the space of 59 runs late in the day.
South Africa's struggle was encapsulated in opener Dean Elgar's waft outside off stump to give a regulation catch to Chris Woakes off the bowling of Ben Stokes. Elgar stood at the crease, almost disbelieving that he'd got out in such a way, before dropping his head and trudging off.
Wood led the attack with his three wickets and Sam Curran, Ben Stokes and Woakes had one each.
Woakes, on his recall to the England team, removed South Africa captain Faf du Plessius lbw for 3 with a ball that jagged back in and struck him on the pad. Du Plessis figured it was too high and reviewed the decision. It showed it was just clipping the bail. Du Plessis is likely playing his last Test at home before retiring and has just one more innings to leave a final mark in South Africa.
Wood had his second wicket when Temba Bavuma, called back into the team to help South Africa's batting crisis, edged behind to Stokes in the slips for 6. South Africa was in a desperate position when Wood collected his third at the end of the day when nightwatchman Anrich Nortje edged to gully.
England has been clearly superior ever since losing the opening Test while half of its team was struck down by a flu-like virus. Recovered, the English won the second Test in Cape Town by 189 runs and drove home their dominance in the third Test in Port Elizabeth by routing South Africa.
South Africa also had nothing to cheer at the Wanderers, even after fast bowler Nortje's first five-wicket haul earlier in the day.
He took 3-11 in one period, when he removed Pope, Root and then Curran first ball to give South Africa a glimpse of hope.
Root survived being dropped on 53 when opposite number du Plessis dived to his right and initially held but then fumbled the catch off Nortje as he came down to the ground. It didn't cost South Africa much as Nortje forced Root out in his next over.
What did cost South Africa was some especially lethargic bowling in the afternoon after Nortje's hard work had England on 269-7.
England's tailenders pounced to add 131 runs for the last three wickets. Jos Buttler (20) and Woakes (32) made contributions before Broad and Wood blasted England almost out of sight of South Africa.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Jan 26, 2020 00:10:30 IST
Also See
South Africa vs England: Joe Root and Co on verge of big win after reducing hosts to 102/6 at stumps on Day 4
South Africa vs England: Joe Root says team unsure over Jofra Archer, Mark Wood's availability for third Test
South Africa vs England: Visitors dealt huge blow after skipper Joe Root misses training due to stomach bug