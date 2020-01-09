South Africa vs England: Visitors left without James Anderson for remainder of series as pacer flies home after picking up rib injury
Anderson will return to England in the coming days, with fellow paceman Craig Overton remaining in South Africa as cover
Cape Town: England will be without James Anderson for the rest of the Test series against South Africa after the seamer picked up a left rib injury in his team's win in the second Test at Newlands.
File image of James Anderson. Reuters
Anderson will return to England in the coming days, with fellow paceman Craig Overton remaining in South Africa as cover.
The four-match series is tied at 1-1.
The 37-year-old Anderson, who is England's all-time leading wicket-taker, felt tightness and discomfort on Day 5 of the second Test Tuesday and was only able to bowl eight overs during the day.
He underwent an MRI scan on Wednesday, revealing the injury.
Anderson has just spent four months out with a calf injury.
The third Test starts on 16 January.
Updated Date:
Jan 09, 2020 08:13:22 IST
