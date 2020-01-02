South Africa vs England: Visitors await scan results of Jofra Archer's sole elbow before zeroing in on XI for Cape Town Test
Results of a scan on England paceman Jofra Archer’s sore elbow will determine whether he will be fit to play in the second Test against South Africa, captain Joe Root said on Thursday.
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MEG Vs CHA Chandigarh beat Meghalaya by an innings and 189 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AP Vs MAN Manipur beat Arunachal Pradesh by 84 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SER Vs TRI Services beat Tripura by 8 wickets
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SIK Vs NAG Nagaland beat Sikkim by 9 wickets
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA Vs ENG South Africa beat England by 107 runs
- Trans-Tasman Trophy, 2019/20 AUS vs NZ - Jan 3rd, 2020, 05:00 AM IST
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA vs ENG - Jan 3rd, 2020, 02:00 PM IST
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 OMA vs UAE - Jan 5th, 2020, 11:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 25th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 27th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 30th, 2020, 06:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BEN vs GUJ - Jan 3rd, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HYD vs KER - Jan 3rd, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 PUN vs DEL - Jan 3rd, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Assam's indigenous Muslims, fearing CAA may trigger another wave of Hindus migrating from Bangladesh, demand special population census
-
'A year of chaos': Cornered by communications blockade, J&K doctors and medical students look back on 2019
-
'Matoshree of Delhi' will control Maharashtra government, Devendra Fadnavis says in jibe at Shiv Sena at Palghar rally
-
Indonesian capital floods on New Year's day due to heavy rains; 16 killed, thousands displaced in Jakarta, landslides reported in Bogor, Depok
-
The future is sci-fi: A vision of the 2020s, seen through seven works of pop culture from the past
-
The Queer Take: Divorced from death and disease, re-imagining desire without shame, and celebrating it
-
Ghost Stories movie review: Dibakar Banerjee's political short film elevates an otherwise bland anthology that just isn't scary
-
Amarjit Singh Kiyam interview: Promising Jamshedpur FC midfielder looks to revive career after being sidelined by injury
-
Tata Sons moves Supreme Court against NCLAT verdict; challenges Cyrus Mistry's reinstatement as chairperson, director on board
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7364
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Cape Town: Results of a scan on England paceman Jofra Archer’s sore elbow will determine whether he will be fit to play in the second Test against South Africa, captain Joe Root said on Thursday.
Archer, who burst onto the cricket scene at last year’s World Cup, pulled up with the injury in practice on Wednesday and was awaiting the results of the scan before England’s final practice on Thursday.
Jofra Archer pulled out of the team practice after bowling a few deliveries. AP
The second test at Newlands starts on Friday with England 1-0 down in the four-match series after losing by 107 runs in Pretoria last Sunday.
“We are still waiting to hear back, results-wise, about his scan so we should know further today and then we’ll have to play it by ear,” Root told a news conference.
“It was quite disappointing to see him pull up like that and now we’ll just have to make another late call.”
Archer batted and fielded with the rest of the team on Wednesday but then after a few balls pulled out of bowling in the nets.
Archer’s affliction, which Root said might be an old injury, adds to the tale of woe the tourists have been subjected to since arriving in South Africa on 14 December after 10 players contracted a flu virus.
“It’s been frustrating throughout, but these things happen in sport and you got to manage them as best you can and we are trying to do everything we can to make sure that if anyone does pick up illness or injury, others are fit and ready to go,” said Root.
The 29-year-old conceded that potentially losing Archer would be a major blow to England, seeking to get themselves back into the series at a venue where South Africa have rarely lost.
“If you look at his short career, he’s made impacts with big moments in big test matches so, of course, it will be a big loss if he is not fit to play but it creates another opportunity for someone else,” Root said.
It could prove a reprieve for England’s record wicket taker James Anderson, whose tepid performance in Pretoria suggested he might be sacrificed for a spinner on what is expected to be a docile Newlands wicket.
But England were still some way off a final selection, Root added.
“Everything is still on the table as it stands. We’ll make a decision on the surface when we’ve had a closer look at it, maybe even tomorrow morning,” he said.
“With not knowing exactly how Jofra is, it might change the way we balance the side up.”
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Jan 02, 2020 21:26:45 IST
Also See
South Africa vs England: Joe Root and Co sweat over fitness of key bowlers ahead of Test series opener at Centurion
South Africa vs England: Chris Woakes latest victim of flu bug as visitors worry over fitness of key players ahead of first Test
South Africa vs England: Visitors ponder over all-seam attack in build-up to Test series opener at Centurion