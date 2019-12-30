Pretoria: South Africa added batsman Keegan Petersen to their squad for the second Test against England in Cape Town next week, replacing the injured Aiden Markram, Cricket South Africa said on Sunday.

The uncapped 26-year-old scored 111 for South Africa A against England last week in the last warm-up game before the first Test in Pretoria, where opener Markram injured his finger.

Petersen has played 88 first class matches, with an average of 40.66.

#BreakingNews @KnightsCricket batsman, Keegan Petersen has been named the replacement for injured Aiden Markram ahead of the Test match against England in Cape Town. #CSAnews #SAvENG #Thread pic.twitter.com/G4a20HoqDu — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) December 29, 2019

Markram will undergo surgery on his finger this week and will miss the rest of the four-test series against England.

The second Test at Newlands is from 3-7 January.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.