IRE in WI | 3rd T20I Jan 20, 2020
WI vs IRE
West Indies beat Ireland by 9 wickets
AUS in IND | 3rd ODI Jan 19, 2020
IND vs AUS
India beat Australia by 7 wickets
IND in NZ Jan 24, 2020
NZ vs IND
Eden Park, Auckland
Basil D'Oliveira Trophy Jan 24, 2020
SA vs ENG
The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
South Africa vs England: Temba Bavuma among four players recalled to Proteas squad for fourth Test

Batsmen Temba Bavuma and Keegan Petersen, left-arm seam bowler Beuran Hendricks, and all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo will join the team in Johannesburg on Wednesday, and are expected to stand a good chance of playing when the last test at The Wanderers begins on Friday.

Reuters, Jan 20, 2020 14:27:34 IST

Port Elizabeth: Beleaguered South Africa signalled the possibility of wholesale changes to their team for the last test against England after recalling four players on Tuesday.

Batsmen Temba Bavuma and Keegan Petersen, left-arm seam bowler Beuran Hendricks, and all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo will join the team in Johannesburg on Wednesday, and are expected to stand a good chance of playing when the last test at The Wanderers begins on Friday.

South Africa have to do without top bowler Kagiso Rabada, suspended for the last test by the International Cricket Council, and are considering other changes, coach Mark Boucher admitted on Monday after the end of the fourth day in Port Elizabeth with his side on the brink of defeat.

England need only four wickets on Tuesday to wrap up the third test and go 2-1 up in the series.

There is growing speculation over the future of South Africa captain Faf du Plessis and that of several others batsmen after poor form in the series.

Squad: Faf du Plessis (captain), Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Beuran Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Pieter Malan, Anrich Nortje, Dane Paterson, Keegan Petersen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Vernon Philander, Dwaine Pretorius, Rassie van der Dussen.

Updated Date: Jan 20, 2020 14:27:34 IST

