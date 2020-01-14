South Africa vs England: Spinner Jack Leach ruled out of Test series after failing to regain match fitness following illness
Leach contracted sepsis on the tour to New Zealand last year and has suffered from bouts of gastroenteritis and flu in South Africa
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MIZ Vs MEG Meghalaya beat Mizoram by an innings and 425 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 TRI Vs UTT Tripura drew with Uttarakhand
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 PUD Vs GOA Goa beat Puducherry by 81 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 CHA Vs SIK Chandigarh drew with Sikkim
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2020 WI Vs IRE West Indies beat Ireland by 5 wickets (D/L method)
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 T20I Series, 2020 IND Vs SL India beat Sri Lanka by 78 runs
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2020 WI Vs IRE West Indies beat Ireland by 1 wicket
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE Vs NAM United Arab Emirates beat Namibia by 8 wickets
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2020 WI vs IRE - Jan 15th, 2020, 10:30 PM IST
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA vs ENG - Jan 16th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- Australia in India, 3 ODI Series, 2020 IND vs AUS - Jan 17th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Qatar, 2020 QATW vs OMAW - Jan 17th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Qatar, 2020 KWTW vs CHNW - Jan 17th, 2020, 08:00 PM IST
- Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Qatar, 2020 QATW vs KWTW - Jan 18th, 2020, 12:30 PM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SIK vs MIZ - Jan 19th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BEN vs HYD - Jan 19th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 DEL vs VID - Jan 19th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Amid anti-CAA protests, this coder amplified anti-establishment voices by taking down 1.6 lakh bots that disrupted Twitter trends
-
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's remarks on Davinder Singh, Pulwama attack underscore Congress' flawed national security narrative
-
Netflix cements its place in the global entertainment industry with unprecedented 24 nominations at Oscars 2020
-
'You are behaving as if Jama Masjid is Pakistan': Judge hearing Chandra Shekhar Azad's bail plea slams Delhi Police for action on anti-CAA protesters
-
Hobart International 2020: Even after spending two years off the court, Sania Mirza’s forehand has lost none of its sting
-
At a time of nationwide protests, India's classical artists are missing a culture of dissent, and this needs fixing
-
How women shoulder the efficient running of Anganwadis — a system riddled with issues of pay, low morale
-
Iran's judiciary announces arrests over downing of Ukranian plane; Hassan Rouhani calls for special court to probe incident
-
CPI inflation at over 5-year high: RBI likely to be cautious before next rate cut; has a tough task ahead to balance growth, rising prices
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7364
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Port Elizabeth: England spin bowler Jack Leach will return home after failing to regain match fitness following a run of illness, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Tuesday.
File image of Jack Leach. Reuters
Leach contracted sepsis on the tour to New Zealand last year and has suffered from bouts of gastroenteritis and flu in South Africa. He hasn't played in any of England's games in South Africa and will return home on Thursday, the day the third Test starts in Port Elizabeth.
“It has been an unfortunate time for Jack with illness and since the Test series in New Zealand six weeks ago, he hasn’t been able to get 100% fit,” England coach Chris Silverwood said. “This has hampered his preparation in South Africa and despite his best endeavours he is not in a position to make himself available for selection for the final two Test matches.”
The four-match series is tied at 1-1.
Dom Bess was England's spin option in the second test in Cape Town, which the tourists won to draw level.
Leach follows opening batsman Rory Burns and veteran fast bowler James Anderson home. Those two were ruled out with injuries. Burns hurt his ankle playing football at training on the eve of the second Test and Anderson damaged a rib during the game. They have already gone home.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Jan 14, 2020 20:07:24 IST
Also See
South Africa vs England: Visitors hint on playing a spinner in Cape Town Test; Joe Root says call will be taken after assessing pitch
England's Rory Burns to miss Sri Lanka Tests due to ankle injury suffered in Cape Town
South Africa vs England: Cricket's favourite warm-up routine of kickabout claims another victim in Rory Burns