South Africa vs England: Speedster Dale Steyn to return to Proteas squad for three-match T20I series
The experienced Dale Steyn has not played for South Africa since March 2019, but has fully recovered from a shoulder injury and recently featured for the Melbourne Stars in Australia’s Big Bash League.
Cape Town: Dale Steyn has received a recall to South Africa’s T20I squad for the three-match series against England next week, a sign he is in the selectors’ thoughts for the World Cup in Australia later in the year.
File image of Dale Steyn. Reuters
The experienced Steyn has not played for South Africa since March 2019, but has fully recovered from a shoulder injury and recently featured for the Melbourne Stars in Australia’s Big Bash League.
South Africa have rested batsman Faf du Plessis and fast bowler Kagiso Rabada for the series, while there is no return yet for AB de Villiers, who has made himself available for the World Cup that runs from 18 October to 15 November.
After strong domestic form, there are maiden call-ups for batsman, Pite van Biljon, 33, and seamer Sisanda Magala, 29, though the bowler must pass a fitness test first.
“We have once again taken the opportunity to reward some of the hard workers of our domestic franchise system while some of our key senior players continue with their much-needed rest period,” South Africa’s director of cricket, Graeme Smith, said in a statement on Saturday.
“We have again put our faith in Quinton de Kock to lead this group of exciting cricketers, picking up where he left off in India, where he showed exemplary leadership.”
The first T20I against England will be staged in East London on Wednesday, before matches in Durban (14 February) and Pretoria (16 February).
Squad: Quinton de Kock (captain), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Pite van Biljon, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Jon-Jon Smuts, Beuran Hendricks, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Sisanda Magala, Bjorn Fortuin, Dale Steyn, Heinrich Klaasen.
Updated Date:
Feb 08, 2020 14:33:30 IST
