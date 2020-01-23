First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AUS in IND | 3rd ODI Jan 19, 2020
IND vs AUS
India beat Australia by 7 wickets
SL in ZIM | 1st Test Jan 19, 2020
ZIM vs SL
Sri Lanka beat Zimbabwe by 10 wickets
IND in NZ Jan 24, 2020
NZ vs IND
Eden Park, Auckland
Basil D'Oliveira Trophy Jan 24, 2020
SA vs ENG
The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

South Africa vs England: Series win would be a big deal after all that we dealt with, says Joe Root ahead of 4th Test

England’s Joe Root said that completing a series victory over South Africa in their backyard would be a captaincy highlight, especially after the number of challenges the visitors have had to face over the past few weeks.

Reuters, Jan 23, 2020 22:10:43 IST

Johannesburg: England’s Joe Root said that completing a series victory over South Africa in their backyard would be a captaincy highlight, especially after the number of challenges the visitors have had to face over the past few weeks.

“It would be (a big deal) because of the various things that we have had to manage on this tour,” Root said on the eve of the final Test starting at The Wanderers on Friday.

South Africa vs England: Series win would be a big deal after all that we dealt with, says Joe Root ahead of 4th Test

England captain Joe Root addresses the media ahead of the fourth Test against South Africa at Johannesburg. AP

“We have had a couple of injuries, senior players who have had to fly home, a lot of illness to deal with and we have had to adapt to a lot of different conditions with what is a young group of players. That’s all been very pleasing.”

England began the tour in mid-December with 10 players as well as support staff suffering from a mystery virus. Further setbacks followed after batsman Rory Burns and fast bowler James Anderson returned home injured.

They lost the first Test but rebounded with wins in Cape Town and Port Elizabeth to take a 2-1 series lead.

“It’s a sign we are doing the right things, both in practice and preparation as well as on the field,” added the 29-year-old, who has been England captain since 2017.

“If we can harness that, take it forward and keep improving as a group, then I do think the sky’s the limit for this team. We are very much at the start of something here.

“We are not perfect but we must keep up that attitude, keep driving it forward if we want to get to No 1 in the world,”

Root said England had not yet finalised their line-up for the Test with Jofra Archer waiting to make a comeback after an elbow injury ruled him out of the last two Tests.

Mark Wood, who played in Port Elizabeth, must also prove his fitness to play back-to-back matches after a long injury lay off while Chris Woakes is another option.

“It would be nice to see how Archer and Wood pair together, how that looks,” said Root.

“A relentless barrage of pace would be exciting, especially on this surface.”

There is also a decision to be made about retaining off spinner Dom Bess, who claimed a five-wicket haul in the first innings in Port Elizabeth, for a pitch traditionally seamer-friendly.

“We have a nice selection headache,” the England skipper added.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 23, 2020 22:10:43 IST

Tags : Dom Bess, England, Joe Root, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, South Africa, South Africa Vs England, South Africa Vs England 2020, Sports

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all