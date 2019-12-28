South Africa vs England: Rory Burns' unbeaten knock whittles down massive target as visitors give themselves fighting chance on day 3 of first Test
Set an imposing 376 runs to win the first of the four-match series, England reached 121 for one wicket at stumps on the third day after a positive start to an enormous task
- Trans-Tasman Trophy, 2019/20 AUS Vs NZ Live Now
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA Vs ENG Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MEG Vs CHA Chandigarh beat Meghalaya by an innings and 189 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AP Vs MAN Manipur beat Arunachal Pradesh by 84 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SER Vs TRI Services beat Tripura by 8 wickets
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SIK Vs NAG Nagaland beat Sikkim by 9 wickets
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20 International Series, 2019 PHIW Vs INAW Indonesia Women beat Philippines Women by 10 wickets
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20 International Series, 2019 PHIW Vs INAW Indonesia Women beat Philippines Women by 187 runs
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20 International Series, 2019 PHIW Vs INAW Indonesia Women beat Philippines Women by 182 runs
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20 International Series, 2019 PHIW Vs INAW Indonesia Women beat Philippines Women by 10 wickets
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 4 wickets
- Trans-Tasman Trophy, 2019/20 AUS vs NZ - Jan 3rd, 2020, 05:00 AM IST
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA vs ENG - Jan 3rd, 2020, 02:00 PM IST
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 OMA vs UAE - Jan 5th, 2020, 11:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 25th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 27th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 30th, 2020, 06:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BEN vs GUJ - Jan 3rd, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HYD vs KER - Jan 3rd, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 PUN vs DEL - Jan 3rd, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Understanding the chronology: A few fundamental truths about the CAA, NRC, NPR and all the threads that bind the three together
-
Rahul Gandhi slams Narendra Modi over issue of NPR, NRC, says these exercises 'will be more disastrous than demonetisation'
-
Bala, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Stree, Tanu Weds Manu: Tracing the rise and success of Bollywood films from the Hindi heartland
-
Sensex rallies 411 points, Nifty above 12,200-mark; bank stocks spurt ahead of Nirmala Sitharaman's meet with PSB heads tomorrow
-
Somalia truck bombing: At least 73 dead, more than 50 injured in Mogadishu after vehicle explodes at security checkpoint
-
ISL 2019-20: Kerala Blasters' winless run continues after Asamoah Gyan's equaliser rescues point for NorthEast United
-
In Bihar's Aurangabad, police raid Muslim households to 'quell' CAA unrest, alter age of minors in FIR to identify them as adults
-
In Meghalaya's Smit village, community kickboxing classes offer a chance to beat gender stereotypes
-
Goa Photo Festival chronicles the pathos in people's lives, their private spaces, and food practices
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7364
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Pretoria: A battling 77 not out from Rory Burns on Saturday gave England a fighting chance of improbable success as they need 255 more runs for victory in the first test against South Africa at Centurion Park.
Rory Burns in action for England against South Africa. AP
Set an imposing 376 runs to win the first of the four-match series, England reached 121 for one wicket at stumps on the third day after a positive start to an enormous task.
No team has scored more than 251 to win a test at the Pretoria venue, where batting last is difficult on a deteriorating pitch, but England defied the odds to keep in the hunt with two days still to bat.
Burns and Dom Sibley put on 92 for the opening wicket before Sibley (29) chipped the ball back to spinner Keshav Maharaj for a caught and bowled.
Burns, who survived a review in the first over, played an attacking innings with Joe Denly (10 not out) in a supporting role.
South Africa, who will have to take nine wickets to end a run of five successive test defeats, were bowled out for 272 in their second innings, just before tea on Saturday, after frustrating England in the field.
With 15 wickets falling on a lively pitch on Friday, England would have been expecting to wrap up South Africa a lot earlier after they resumed at 72-4 overnight.
But the home side extended their overnight lead of 175 runs by 200 as debutant Rassie van der Dussen scored 51, Vernon Philander 46 and nightwatchman Anrich Nortje 40.
Jofra Archer did bag a five-wicket haul but it cost him 102 runs off 17 overs, including a bashing from Quinton de Kock who smacked him for three sixes in a cameo of 34 runs.
De Kock who made 95 in the first innings, began by bludgeoning Archer for successive sixes off only the second and third balls he received to race to 30 runs off 17 balls at lunch.
But he turned circumspect after the break and went out meekly as he nicked Ben Stokes behind.
Instead, it was Philander who kept the post-lunch runs flowing, taking his tally from five to 46 before being the last man out.
South Africa were sent into bat on the first day and made 284 in their first innings before then bowling England out for 181.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Dec 28, 2019 22:43:32 IST
Also See
South Africa vs England: Hosts bowl out visitors for 181 before losing four wickets in quick succession on Day 2 of first Test
South Africa vs England, Highlights, 1st Test Day 1 at Centurion, Full Cricket Score: Proteas reach 277/9 at close of play
South Africa vs England: Jofra Archer escapes ban from ongoing first Test after delivering successive beamers