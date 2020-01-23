First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AUS in IND | 3rd ODI Jan 19, 2020
IND vs AUS
India beat Australia by 7 wickets
SL in ZIM | 1st Test Jan 19, 2020
ZIM vs SL
Sri Lanka beat Zimbabwe by 10 wickets
IND in NZ Jan 24, 2020
NZ vs IND
Eden Park, Auckland
Basil D'Oliveira Trophy Jan 24, 2020
SA vs ENG
The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

South Africa vs England: Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis confirms Temba Bavuma's return for Johannesburg Test

Rassie van der Dussen will move up to number three in the batting lineup with Temba Bavuma coming in at five for the fourth and final Test against England.

Reuters, Jan 23, 2020 21:29:02 IST

Johannesburg: Temba Bavuma will return to South Africa’s batting lineup for the fourth and final Test against England, with Zubayr Hamza dropped, captain Faf du Plessis said on Thursday.

South Africa vs England: Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis confirms Temba Bavumas return for Johannesburg Test

File image of Temba Bavuma. Twitter @OfficialCSA

Rassie van der Dussen will move up to number three in the batting lineup with Bavuma coming in at five for the Test at The Wanderers, which starts on Friday.

Bavuma returns after injury kept him out of the first Test and he was then dropped, causing fierce debate in the country with his modest Test average of 31.2, which includes a single century in 65 innings, pitted against the desire to have black players representing the team.

His career-best first-class score of 180 in domestic competition last week all but sealed his return.

Yet South Africa have yet to take a decision on who will replace Kagiso Rabada in the bowling department.

“We hear there might be a bit of rain around tomorrow, so we will make a call on that just before we start,” Du Plessis said at the pre-Test news conference.

South Africa will likely restore Dwaine Pretorius to the list of seamers, keeping Dane Paterson, who took Pretorius’ place in the last Test in Port Elizabeth.

Left-arm seamer Beuran Hendricks is also an option and plays his domestic cricket in Johannesburg, but is uncapped.

Rabada was handed a one-match ban by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in a serious blow to South Africa’s hopes of levelling the series after a heavy defeat in the third Test at Port Elizabeth on Monday left them trailing 2-1.

Rabada was sanctioned for an over-the-top celebration after taking the wicket of England captain Joe Root on the first day of the Test last Thursday.

After bowling out Root he ran down the pitch, went down on his haunches, clenched his fists and roared into the ground – all under the nose of the England captain.

The umpires reported him to the match referee at the end of the play and he was handed one demerit point and fined 15% of his match fee after being found guilty of breaching the ICC’s code of conduct.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 23, 2020 21:29:02 IST

Tags : Beuran Hendricks, Dane Paterson, Dwaine Pretorius, Faf Du Plessis, International Cricket Council (ICC), Joe Root, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie Van Der Dussen, South Africa Vs England 2019-20, South Africa Vs England 4th Test, Temba Bavuma, Test Cricket, Zubayr Hamza

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all