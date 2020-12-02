South Africa vs England: Proteas pacer Kagiso Rabada out of ODI series due to hip injury

Cape Town: South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada was on Tuesday ruled out of the three-match one-day international series against England, which starts in Cape Town on Friday.
A statement from Cricket South Africa said Rabada had suffered a right hip strain which would take about three weeks to heal.
He would be released from the South African team's bio-secure 'bubble' to begin rehabilitation with a view to being fit for a Test series against Sri Lanka starting on 26 December.
England will also be without a fast bowling star for the series.
It was previously announced that Jofra Archer, along with Ben Stokes and Sam Curran, would be rested from the series after completing a Twenty20 international series which ends on Tuesday.
