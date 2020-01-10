First Cricket
South Africa vs England: Proteas name unchanged squad for remaining Tests despite loss in Cape Town

The starting team from the Cape Town test, which England won in a thrilling finish, plus bowler Dane Paterson will travel to Port Elizabeth for the third test, which starts on Thursday.

Reuters, Jan 10, 2020 19:46:07 IST

Cape Town: South Africa have kept the same team for the last two Tests against England despite their 189-run defeat at Newlands this week that left the series level at 1-1.

The rest of the squad members will stay with their franchise teams and continue to compete in domestic four-day competition.

File image of Faf du Plessis. AP

The rest of the squad members will stay with their franchise teams and continue to compete in domestic four-day competition.

“The selection panel are placing an emphasis on the importance of game time for non-starting players and prefer that they are available to their teams to help boost the competition,” Cricket South Africa said in a statement on Friday.

“They will join the national team if and when required.”

The third Test at St George’s Park is followed by the last at the Wanderers in Johannesburg from 24-28 January. South Africa won the first Test in Pretoria by 107 runs.

Proteas Squad: Faf du Plessis (captain), Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Beuran Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Pieter Malan, Anrich Nortje, Dane Paterson, Andile Phehlukwayo, Vernon Philander, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rudi Second, Rassie van der Dussen.

