- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA Vs ENG Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SIK Vs AP Sikkim drew with Arunachal Pradesh
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 NAG Vs CHA Nagaland drew with Chandigarh
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MEG Vs PUD Puducherry beat Meghalaya by 5 wickets
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 GOA Vs MAN Goa beat Manipur by an innings and 360 runs
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 NAM Vs UAE United Arab Emirates beat Namibia by 8 runs
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 OMA Vs UAE Oman beat United Arab Emirates by 5 wickets
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 T20I Series, 2020 IND Vs SL Match Abandoned
- Trans-Tasman Trophy, 2019/20 AUS Vs NZ Australia beat New Zealand by 279 runs
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 T20I Series, 2020 IND vs SL - Jan 7th, 2020, 07:00 PM IST
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2020 WI vs IRE - Jan 7th, 2020, 11:00 PM IST
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 OMA vs NAM - Jan 8th, 2020, 11:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 25th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 27th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 30th, 2020, 06:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 KER vs PUN - Jan 11th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 RAJ vs GUJ - Jan 11th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 VID vs BEN - Jan 11th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7364
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
South Africa batting coach Jacques Kallis is excited at the prospect of the second Test against England ending in a draw or a win for either team in what should be a thrilling final day on Tuesday.
The home side went to the close of day four on 126 for two, chasing what would be a Test record 438 for victory on a pitch that has flattened out over the previous two days.
Pieter Malan remained not out on 63 at stumps in second Test against England. AP
He admitted that their main aim during the day would be survival, but added the home side would reassess their situation at tea — if they get that far.
“All three results are probably possible,” Kallis, who is South Africa’s leading run-scorer in Tests, told reporters. “It will be a tough ask to chase it down to be brutally honest, but we are not ruling it out.
“We will just bat normally and have a look at tea to see where we are. First we must just try and face as many balls as we can.”
Kallis believes the wicket has played better for the batsmen in the last two days and that gives the home side hope.
“The wicket has flattened out and become a good wicket to bat on. For the spinners there is help bowling to the left-handers.
“But it is very battable and we must believe we can bat the day out. If we play well, we can get close. It is not unachievable to bat the whole day. It’s a good wicket.
“As long as we keep making England fight for our wickets, who knows what can happen.”
Kallis, who helped South Africa chase 414 against Australia in Perth in 2008, just four runs shy of the world record of 418, said the batsman would only focus on one ball at a time.
“It’s quite easy to look at the whole day and say it is long. But we must take it ball by ball and fight that ball you are facing to make sure you be there for the next one.
“If you look too far ahead you lose focus on what you have to do.
“It’s a chance for guys to be heroes, to see how far we can go. Whatever happens tomorrow, this young team will learn something from this Test.”
South Africa won the first Test of the four-match series by 107 runs in Pretoria.
Updated Date:
Jan 07, 2020 08:53:12 IST
