South Africa vs England: Proteas batsman Temba Bavuma to miss out on first Test due to muscle strain

South Africa batsman Temba Bavuma will miss the first Test against England due to a muscle strain.

Asian News International, Dec 20, 2019 12:02:45 IST

Johannesburg: South Africa batsman Temba Bavuma will miss the first Test against England due to a muscle strain.

Bavuma suffered a Grade 1 hip flexor muscle strain which was revealed by scans on Thursday.

"He will remain in the camp and begin his rehabilitation program with the team's medical staff with the goal of returning to play within seven to 10 days," Cricket South Africa tweeted.

A decision on a possible replacement will be made at the conclusion of the South Africa A and CSA franchise four-day matches that will take place this weekend.

South Africa will host England for a four-match Test series which will be a part of the ICC World Test Championship. The Tests will be followed by three ODIs and as many T20Is.

The first Test will be played at Centurion from 26 December.

South Africa squad: Faf du Plessis (captain), Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Beuran Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Pieter Malan, Aiden Markram, Zubayr Hamza, Anrich Nortje, Dane Paterson, Andile Phehlukwayo, Vernon Philander, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rudi Second, Rassie van der Dussen.

Updated Date: Dec 20, 2019 12:02:45 IST

