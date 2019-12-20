South Africa vs England: Proteas batsman Temba Bavuma to miss out on first Test due to muscle strain
South Africa batsman Temba Bavuma will miss the first Test against England due to a muscle strain.
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 2 Test Series, 2019 PAK Vs SL Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 ODS Vs SER Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AND Vs DEL Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 KAR Vs UP Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 VID Vs RAJ Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AP Vs MIZ Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 CHH Vs UTT Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 RLY Vs SAU Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 CHA Vs BIH Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MAH Vs JK Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 GOA Vs MEG Goa beat Meghalaya by an innings and 8 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 PUD Vs SIK Puducherry beat Sikkim by an innings and 269 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HAR Vs TRI Haryana beat Tripura by an innings and 125 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 TN Vs HP Himachal Pradesh beat Tamil Nadu by 71 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MP Vs BAR Baroda beat Madhya Pradesh by 1 wickets
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2019 PAKW Vs ENGW England Women beat Pakistan Women by 26 runs
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2019 PAKW Vs ENGW England Women beat Pakistan Women by 84 runs
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2019 PAKW Vs ENGW England Women beat Pakistan Women by 29 runs
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW Vs ENGW Match Abandoned
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 107 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs WI West Indies beat India by 8 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE Vs SCO United Arab Emirates beat Scotland by 7 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 SCO Vs USA Scotland beat USA by 4 wickets
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND vs WI - Dec 22nd, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA vs ENG - Dec 26th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Trans-Tasman Trophy, 2019/20 AUS vs NZ - Jan 3rd, 2020, 05:00 AM IST
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20Is, 2019 PHIW vs INAW - Dec 21st, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20Is, 2019 PHIW vs INAW - Dec 21st, 2019, 11:00 AM IST
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20Is, 2019 PHIW vs INAW - Dec 22nd, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BEN vs AND - Dec 25th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 DEL vs HYD - Dec 25th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 GUJ vs KER - Dec 25th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Citizenship Amendment Act protests LIVE Updates: Actor Siddharth, singer TM Krishna among 600 booked for anti-CAA rally in Chennai
-
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker movie review — An immensely enjoyable theme park ride that offers nothing more
-
A policeman, an inmate and prison-made technology: Rethinking how convicts can spend time in jail
-
CAA, NRC, Article 370 protests have called into question idea of India's secularism; answers lie beyond the Constitution
-
Narendra Modi says NDA govt saved country from disaster; confident of making India a $5-tn economy
-
Boris Johnson signals end to Brexit deadlock, unveils legislative plan to pull Britain out of the EU on 31 January
-
Ashleigh Barty and Rafael Nadal claim season-ending ITF awards after finishing season as top-ranked players
-
From Game of Thrones references to dig at pollution levels in National Capital, funniest posters at the Citizenship Act protests across India
-
Jharkhand’s groves of faith: How conservation schemes are protecting sarnas from developmental projects
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Johannesburg: South Africa batsman Temba Bavuma will miss the first Test against England due to a muscle strain.
Bavuma suffered a Grade 1 hip flexor muscle strain which was revealed by scans on Thursday.
"He will remain in the camp and begin his rehabilitation program with the team's medical staff with the goal of returning to play within seven to 10 days," Cricket South Africa tweeted.
A decision on a possible replacement will be made at the conclusion of the South Africa A and CSA franchise four-day matches that will take place this weekend.
South Africa will host England for a four-match Test series which will be a part of the ICC World Test Championship. The Tests will be followed by three ODIs and as many T20Is.
The first Test will be played at Centurion from 26 December.
South Africa squad: Faf du Plessis (captain), Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Beuran Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Pieter Malan, Aiden Markram, Zubayr Hamza, Anrich Nortje, Dane Paterson, Andile Phehlukwayo, Vernon Philander, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rudi Second, Rassie van der Dussen.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Dec 20, 2019 12:02:45 IST
Also See
South Africa vs England: Kagiso Rabada says Proteas are learning fast from coach Mark Boucher, batting consultant Jacques Kallis
Squashing of press freedom the catalyst for change at troubled Cricket South Africa
South Africa vs England: Ben Stokes says he will be fit to bowl in Test series vs Proteas