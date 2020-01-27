First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in NZ | 2nd T20I Jan 26, 2020
NZ vs IND
India beat New Zealand by 7 wickets
BAN in PAK | 2nd T20I Jan 25, 2020
PAK vs BAN
Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 9 wickets
BAN in PAK Jan 27, 2020
PAK vs BAN
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
IND in NZ Jan 29, 2020
NZ vs IND
Seddon Park, Hamilton
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

South Africa vs England, LIVE Cricket Score, 4th Test Day 4 at Johannesburg

Catch all the live updates from Day 4 of the fourth Test between South Africa and England in Johannesburg

FirstCricket Staff, Jan 27, 2020 13:33:50 IST

400/10
Overs
98.2
R/R
4.07
Fours
48
Sixes
7
Extras
16
183/10
Overs
68.3
R/R
2.68
Fours
28
Sixes
0
Extras
1
248/10
Overs
61.3
R/R
4.05
Fours
33
Sixes
1
Extras
13
10/0
Overs
5.1
R/R
1.96
Fours
2
Sixes
0
Extras
0
Pieter Malan Batting 6 18 1 0
Dean Elgar Batting 4 13 1 0
Stuart Broad 3 1 6 0
Sam Curran 2.1 1 4 0

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between full scorecard, quick scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Day 3 report: Captain Joe Root top scored as England took a huge 465-run lead over South Africa on the third day of the fourth test and were bowled out for 248 just before stumps in their second innings at The Wanderers on Sunday.

The score left them with two days to dismiss their hosts, who will have to chase an improbable fourth-innings target if they are to win the Test and level the series at 2-2.

Fourteen wickets fell on a busy Sunday that saw South Africa dismissed for 183 at lunch, 217 runs behind England’s first-innings score of 400.

South Africa vs England, LIVE Cricket Score, 4th Test Day 4 at Johannesburg

South Africa will have to chase a world-record fourth innings target on a pitch where the bounce was becoming increasingly more uneven. AP

Root did not enforce the follow on but instead rammed home his team’s advantage as England batted briskly in their second innings before the captain was the last man out, superbly caught by South African counterpart Faf du Plessis to give debutant Beuran Hendricks a maiden test five-wicket haul.

Root scored 58, Dom Sibley made 44, Sam Curran an entertaining 35 and Ben Stokes 28 with Hendricks finishing on 5-64 off 15.3 overs.

Openers Zak Crawley and Sibley put on a 56-run opening-wicket partnership in a positive second-innings start before Crawley was out for 24.

World record target

Stokes was in a belligerent mood, having been fined for verbally abusing a spectator after going cheaply in the first innings, and sought to get retribution as he raced to 28 off 24 balls, with six boundaries, before Hendricks had him caught in the slips.

Curran also made up for a first baller in the first innings as he accelerated the run rate in the last hour before being caught in the deep off Hendricks.

All the while Root kept the scoreboard ticking over to ensure South Africa will have to chase a world-record fourth innings target on a pitch where the bounce was becoming increasingly more uneven.

South Africa bowled a man light when veteran Vernon Philander pulled up with a hamstring injury after nine balls, further weakening a home attack already sorely missing the suspended Kagiso Rabada.

Philander was sent to the hospital for a scan, said Cricket South Africa, threatening an inglorious end to his Test career as he is retiring from the international arena.

With inputs from Reuters

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 27, 2020 13:33:50 IST

Tags : 4th Test, Chris Woakes, Cricket, Dean Elgar, England, Faf Du Plessis, Joe Root, Live Cricket Updates, Live Score, Ollie Pope, Quinton De Kock, South Africa, South Africa Vs England 2019-20, South Africa Vs England Live Updates, Stuart Broad

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 New Zealand 3449 105
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 England 4593 102
6 Sri Lanka 3935 92
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10645 260
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all