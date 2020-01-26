First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
BAN in PAK | 2nd T20I Jan 25, 2020
PAK vs BAN
Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 9 wickets
IND in NZ | 1st T20I Jan 24, 2020
NZ vs IND
India beat New Zealand by 6 wickets
SL in ZIM Jan 27, 2020
ZIM vs SL
Harare Sports Club, Harare
BAN in PAK Jan 27, 2020
PAK vs BAN
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

South Africa vs England, Live Cricket Score, 4th Test, Day 3 at Johannesburg

Catch all the live updates from Day 3 of the fourth Test between South Africa and England in Johannesburg

FirstCricket Staff, Jan 26, 2020 13:48:08 IST

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between full scorecard, quick scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Day 2, report: England proved devastating with both bat and ball on Saturday as they scored 400 runs in their first innings and then reduced sorry South Africa to 88 for six wickets at the close of play on the second day of the fourth Test at The Wanderers.

A record 10th-wicket partnership saw England amass a formidable first-innings total before rampaging through the home’s team batting order to take a stranglehold on the game and move closer to a series victory.

South Africa vs England, Live Cricket Score, 4th Test, Day 3 at Johannesburg

England team celebrate the wicket of South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen on day two of the fourth Test. AP

Quinton de Kock was 32 not out at the close after Anrich Nortje was caught in the slips on the last ball of the day, heightening the possibility of South Africa following on for a second successive test.

The home side’s confidence had already taken a hefty knock when their bowlers were subjected to a bashing from tailenders Stuart Broad and Mark Wood, whose 82-run partnership was a record for the last wicket at the Johannesburg venue.

South Africa, 2-1 down in the series, would still have held out hopes of a fightback when they had England 318-9 but after leaking runs and then being tumbled out by the touring bowlers, they again have their backs to the wall.

Wood led the way in the evening session with 3-21 as England removed Pieter Malan (15), Rassie van der Dussen (0), Dean Elgar (26), Faf du Plessis (3) and Temba Bavuma (6) with their five-man seam attack generating real pace off the quick wicket.

Ben Stokes took two catches after a series of dropped efforts in the third test last weekend.

“We found the right, fuller length on that surface and now we’re in a really strong position,” Chris Woakes said.

In contrast, South Africa’s bowlers were punished as Broad, who made 43 off 28 balls, and Wood, not out on 35, thrashed the ball to all parts, forcing South Africa into the seldom-seen scenario of eight boundary fielders trying to defend against No. 10 and No. 11 batsmen.

There were also half centuries for captain Joe Root and Ollie Pope and a valuable 32 from Woakes in his first appearance on the tour. Nortje (5-110) took a maiden test five-wicket haul.

England were 192-4 overnight when play began 45 minutes late because of a rain delay and steadily moved the scoreboard along as Pope, first, and then Root got to 50.

Pope (56) continued to build on his growing reputation and looked the senior batsman at times as he and Root (59) put on 101 runs for the fifth wicket.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 26, 2020 13:48:08 IST

Tags : 4th Test, Chris Woakes, Cricket, Dean Elgar, England, Faf Du Plessis, Joe Root, Ollie Pope, Quinton De Kock, South Africa, South Africa Vs England 2019-20, Stuart Broad

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 New Zealand 3449 105
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 England 4593 102
6 Sri Lanka 3935 92
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10645 260
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all