South Africa vs England, LIVE Cricket Score, 4th Test Day 2 at Johannesburg

Catch all the live updates from Day 2 of the fourth Test between South Africa and England in Johannesburg

FirstCricket Staff, Jan 25, 2020 13:05:20 IST

192/4
Overs
54.2
R/R
3.54
Fours
27
Sixes
0
Extras
6
Vernon Philander 13 0 37 1
Beuran Hendricks 13.2 2 43 1

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between full scorecard, quick scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

England ended opening day of the fourth and last Test against South Africa at 192/4. Joe Root (25) and Ollie Pope (22) will resume the innings on Day 2, looking to bring back solidity to the visitors' position in the team. Not to forget, the visitors had begun the day on a solid note, succumbing to 157/4 from 100/0. Vernon Philander, Beuran Hendricks, Anrich Nortje and Dane Paterson picked up a wicket on Day 1 of the last Test.

A controversy took place as Ben Stokes returned to the pavilion after getting out. A fan screamed abuses at Stokes, who did not mind returning back some angered words. Later on, Stokes apologised for losing his cool, saying he should have not reacted the way he did. In his apology, he wrote, "I admit that my reaction was unprofessional, and I sincerely apologise for the language I used, especially to the many young fans watching the live telecast around the world."

Playing XIs

South Africa players: Dean Elgar, Pieter Malan, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma, Dwaine Pretorius, Vernon Philander, Anrich Nortje, Dane Paterson, Beuran Hendricks

England players: Zak Crawley, Dominic Sibley, Joe Denly, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad

Updated Date: Jan 25, 2020 13:05:20 IST

