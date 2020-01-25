South Africa vs England, LIVE Cricket Score, 4th Test Day 2 at Johannesburg
Catch all the live updates from Day 2 of the fourth Test between South Africa and England in Johannesburg
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA Vs ENG Live Now
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SA Vs UAE Live Now
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ENG Vs NIG Live Now
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AFG Vs CAN Match Abandoned
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 PAK Vs BAN Match Abandoned
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs NZ India Under-19 beat New Zealand Under-19 by 44 runs (D/L method)
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 WI Vs NIGU West Indies Under-19 beat Nigeria Under-19 by 246 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AUS Vs ENG Australia Under-19 beat England Under-19 by 2 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 NZ Vs SL New Zealand Under-19 beat Sri Lanka Under-19 by 3 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 PAK Vs ZIM Pakistan Under-19 beat Zimbabwe Under-19 by 38 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AFG Vs UAE Afghanistan Under-19 beat United Arab Emirates Under-19 by 160 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SA Vs CAN South Africa Under-19 beat Canada Under-19 by 150 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs JAPU India Under-19 beat Japan Under-19 by 10 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 BAN Vs SCO Bangladesh Under-19 beat Scotland Under-19 by 7 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AUS Vs NIGU Australia Under-19 beat Nigeria Under-19 by 10 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ENG Vs WI West Indies Under-19 beat England Under-19 by 71 runs (D/L method)
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs SL India Under-19 beat Sri Lanka Under-19 by 90 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 PAK Vs SCO Pakistan Under-19 beat Scotland Under-19 by 7 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AUS Vs WI West Indies Under-19 beat Australia Under-19 by 3 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 UAE Vs CAN United Arab Emirates Under-19 beat Canada Under-19 by 8 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 NZ Vs JAPU Match Abandoned
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 BAN Vs ZIM Bangladesh Under-19 beat Zimbabwe Under-19 by 9 wickets (D/L method)
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SA Vs AFG Afghanistan Under-19 beat South Africa Under-19 by 7 wickets
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat New Zealand Women by 7 wickets
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Qatar, 2020 KWTW Vs OMAW Oman Women beat Kuwait Women by 3 runs
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Qatar, 2020 QATW Vs KWTW Kuwait Women beat Qatar Women by 7 wickets
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Qatar, 2020 QATW Vs OMAW Oman Women beat Qatar Women by 61 runs
- India in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2020 NZ Vs IND India beat New Zealand by 6 wickets
- Australia in India, 3 ODI Series, 2020 IND Vs AUS India beat Australia by 7 wickets
- Sri Lanka in Zimbabwe, 2 Test Series, 2020 ZIM Vs SL Sri Lanka beat Zimbabwe by 10 wickets
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2020 WI Vs IRE Match Abandoned
- Bangladesh in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2020 PAK vs BAN - Jan 25th, 2020, 02:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2020 NZ vs IND - Jan 26th, 2020, 12:20 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in Zimbabwe, 2 Test Series, 2020 ZIM vs SL - Jan 27th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 27th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 30th, 2020, 06:30 AM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SL vs JPN - Jan 25th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ZIM vs SCO - Jan 25th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SA vs UAE - Jan 25th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ENG vs NIG - Jan 25th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 A3 vs B4 - Jan 27th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Jair Bolsonaro’s R-Day visit an opportunity for India and Brazil to put to rest ghost of 1961, forge path to prosperity
-
Raj Thackeray's MNS turns saffron, fuelling speculation that party seeks to reclaim Hindutva ideology from now 'secular' Shiv Sena
-
Kailash Vijayvargiya says suspicious of workers' nationality because of 'strange' eating habits; Opposition says comments reflect BJP's racist, communal mindset
-
Richa Chadha on working with Kangana Ranaut in Panga: 'Our relationship is very professional'
-
Australian Open 2020: Karolina Pliskova, Belinda Bencic join exit queue, Simona Halep, Angelique Kerber avoid chaos
-
Coronavirus outbreak: 41 dead, 1,287 affected in China, at least 12 cities under lockdown; virus spreads to Europe with 3 cases confirmed in France
-
Watch: Spoken word poet Jurczok 1001's verses take on the media, politics and fake news
-
The Stories in My Life: On Thomas Mann’s Little Lizzy, a haunting story of classic pity and terror
-
Tata-Mistry: Supreme Court stays NCLAT order dismissing RoC plea seeking modification of verdict
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|Australia
|4320
|108
|3
|New Zealand
|3449
|105
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|England
|4593
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3935
|92
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7748
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|5
|Australia
|5854
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10645
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Toggle between the tabs above to switch between full scorecard, quick scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary
England ended opening day of the fourth and last Test against South Africa at 192/4. Joe Root (25) and Ollie Pope (22) will resume the innings on Day 2, looking to bring back solidity to the visitors' position in the team. Not to forget, the visitors had begun the day on a solid note, succumbing to 157/4 from 100/0. Vernon Philander, Beuran Hendricks, Anrich Nortje and Dane Paterson picked up a wicket on Day 1 of the last Test.
A controversy took place as Ben Stokes returned to the pavilion after getting out. A fan screamed abuses at Stokes, who did not mind returning back some angered words. Later on, Stokes apologised for losing his cool, saying he should have not reacted the way he did. In his apology, he wrote, "I admit that my reaction was unprofessional, and I sincerely apologise for the language I used, especially to the many young fans watching the live telecast around the world."
Playing XIs
South Africa players: Dean Elgar, Pieter Malan, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma, Dwaine Pretorius, Vernon Philander, Anrich Nortje, Dane Paterson, Beuran Hendricks
England players: Zak Crawley, Dominic Sibley, Joe Denly, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Jan 25, 2020 13:05:20 IST
Also See
South Africa vs England, Match Highlights, 4th Test Day 1 at Johannesburg: Joe Root, Ollie Pope see England to 192/4 at stumps
South Africa vs England, Highlights, 3rd Test Day 1 at Port Elizabeth, Full cricket score: Visitors reach 224/4 at stumps
South Africa vs England, Highlights, 3rd Test Day 2 at Port Elizabeth: Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope score centuries as visitors declare at 499/9