|England
|South Africa
|97/3 (23.5 ov) - R/R 4.07
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Dawid Malan
|Batting
|33
|58
|2
|0
|Jos Buttler (C) (W)
|Batting
|50
|64
|4
|1
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Sisanda Magala
|4
|0
|29
|0
|Tabraiz Shamsi
|1.5
|0
|7
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 14/3 (5.4)
|
83 (83) R/R: 4.56
Jos Buttler (C) (W) 50(64)
Dawid Malan 31(45)
|
Harry Brook 6(9) S.R (66.66)
c Heinrich Klaasen b Lungi Ngidi
South Africa vs England, LIVE Cricket Score: Follow the full scorecard and live ball-by-ball commentary of the third and final ODI between South Africa and England at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley on our live blog.
Toss: South Africa won the toss and opted to field in the third and final ODI against England at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley on Wednesday.
The Proteas are eyeing a clean sweep against the ODI and T20I world champions, having won the first two games by 27 runs and five wickets respectively.
South Africa made three changes to the lineup — Quinton de Kock, Keshav Maharaj and Anrich Nortje getting replaced by Reeza Hendricks, Tabraiz Shamsi and Sisanda Magala respectively.
The Jos Buttler-led visitors, meanwhile, brought Jofra Archer in for his second game of the series, with Olly Stone sitting out.
South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma (capt), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Marco Jansen, Wayne Parnell, Sisanda Magala, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi
England: Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (capt & wk), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Reece Topley
Jofra Archer had been sidelined since March 2021, when he sustained stress fracture to his back and also had elbow problems, but he made a return to competitive cricket recently, turning up for MI Cape Town in South Africa’s inaugural SA20 league.
Bavuma is the only player in the 16-man squad who is not involved in the SA20 tournament
Ab De Villiers said that communication could have been better from his side, as well as the Cricket South Africa side during his career.