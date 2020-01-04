South Africa vs England, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 2 at Cape Town
Catch all the live updates from Day 2 of the second Test between South Africa and England at Cape Town.
Day 1 report: South Africa’s Anrich Nortje took the vital wickets of captain Joe Root and talisman Ben Stokes as England struggled to 262 for nine at stumps on the first day of the second Test on Friday.
Dwaine Pretorius was the pick of the Proteas attack on Day 1 with figures of 2/26 from 11 overs. AP
A late cameo from Ollie Pope, one of three changes to the touring side’s line-up after they lost the first Test by 107 runs, lifted England’s gloom slightly as he defied the second new ball to finish unbeaten on 56.
The rest of England’s top batsmen contrived to get themselves out when they looked set for a lengthy spell at the crease with Stokes dismissed for 47 and Root 35.
Joe Denly contributed 38 and Dom Sibley 34 but it is the home side who will be more satisfied after England won the toss.
The 21-year-old was making his second Test appearance after being brought in to replace the injured Rory Burns, who hurt his ankle playing football on Thursday in the latest setback for England on a calamity-filled tour.
Sibley was also snagged behind off Rabada just before lunch followed, in the afternoon session, by Root, caught off his gloves as he ducked into a vicious bouncer.
Denly was bowled by a full delivery from spinner Keshav Maharaj and Stokes, who hit a career-high 258 at the picturesque Cape Town ground four years ago, was beginning to look dangerous when he chipped to Dean Elgar at extra cover.
The sloppy shot left Stokes covering his face in disbelief before trudging off.
Jos Buttler (29) threatened a counter-attack before Dwaine Pretorius halted his progress and then bowled Sam Curran and Dom Bess was out first ball off the first delivery with the second new ball from Philander as De Kock took a fifth catch.
Updated Date:
Jan 04, 2020 14:03:23 IST
