South Africa vs England, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd ODI at Durban
Follow the live scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary from the second ODI between South Africa and England at Durban on our live blog.
- Bangladesh in Pakistan, 2 Test Series, 2020 PAK Vs BAN Live Now
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 WI Vs AUS Live Now
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 NZ Vs BAN Bangladesh Under-19 beat New Zealand Under-19 by 6 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SA Vs AFG Afghanistan Under-19 beat South Africa Under-19 by 5 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs PAK India Under-19 beat Pakistan Under-19 by 10 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SL Vs ENG England Under-19 beat Sri Lanka Under-19 by 152 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AUS Vs AFG Australia Under-19 beat Afghanistan Under-19 by 4 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SCO Vs ZIM Zimbabwe Under-19 beat Scotland Under-19 by 172 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 WI Vs SA West Indies Under-19 beat South Africa Under-19 by 4 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 NIG Vs JPN Nigeria Under-19 beat Japan Under-19 by 8 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 UAE Vs CAN Canada Under-19 beat United Arab Emirates Under-19 by 4 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AFG Vs PAK Pakistan Under-19 beat Afghanistan Under-19 by 6 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ENG Vs ZIM England Under-19 beat Zimbabwe Under-19 by 75 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 BAN Vs SA Bangladesh Under-19 beat South Africa Under-19 by 104 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SL Vs SCO Sri Lanka Under-19 beat Scotland Under-19 by 97 runs (D/L method)
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 JPN Vs CAN Canada Under-19 beat Japan Under-19 by 182 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 NIG Vs UAE United Arab Emirates Under-19 beat Nigeria Under-19 by 7 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 WI Vs NZ New Zealand Under-19 beat West Indies Under-19 by 2 wickets
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Australia, 2020 ENGW Vs INDW England Women beat India Women by 4 wickets
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 5 T20 International Series, 2020 NZW Vs SAW New Zealand Women beat South Africa Women by 5 wickets
- Germany Women in Oman, 4 T20I Series, 2020 OMAW Vs GERW Germany Women beat Oman Women by 6 wickets
- Germany Women in Oman, 4 T20I Series, 2020 OMAW Vs GERW Germany Women beat Oman Women by 115 runs
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 OMA Vs USA Oman beat USA by 6 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 NEP Vs OMA Oman beat Nepal by 18 runs
- India in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZ Vs IND New Zealand beat India by 4 wickets
- England in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2020 SA Vs ENG South Africa beat England by 7 wickets
- India in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZ vs IND - Feb 8th, 2020, 07:30 AM IST
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 NEP vs USA - Feb 8th, 2020, 09:15 AM IST
- Germany Women in Oman, 4 T20I Series, 2020 OMAW vs GERW - Feb 7th, 2020, 07:00 PM IST
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Australia, 2020 AUSW vs INDW - Feb 8th, 2020, 06:40 AM IST
- Germany Women in Oman, 4 T20I Series, 2020 OMAW vs GERW - Feb 8th, 2020, 11:00 AM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 PAK vs NZ - Feb 8th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND vs BAN - Feb 9th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England, Only Youth T20 International Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 16th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 18th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 20th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
The paradise India is constructing in Kashmir looks a lot like a penitentiary, seems to be a throwback to 1951
-
Malang movie review: Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor's suspense thriller raises more questions than it answers
-
After surviving impeachment trial, Donald Trump returns to making inaccurate claims on Ukraine, New Mexico
-
FIH Pro League 2020: Indian hockey team fitter than ever before, says coach Graham Reid as players ace Yo-Yo Test
-
PMC Bank case: SC stays Bombay High Court order directing sale of HDIL assets to repay dues of co-operative lender
-
Survivors of sex-trafficking in Hyderabad, Delhi, Kolkata show how women sold off as slaves are helping others caught in same web
-
Hyderabad exhibition shows a bygone Kashmir and its people, as captured through RC Mehta's lens
-
Delhi Assembly election: Jury still out on outcomes of Arvind Kejriwal's 'controversial' education policies after 'experiments' draw flak
-
When gunfire wouldn't silence chants of azaadi: An account of the hours leading to Jamia shooting
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|Australia
|4320
|108
|3
|England
|5253
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3449
|105
|5
|South Africa
|3537
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3935
|92
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7748
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|5
|Australia
|5854
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8926
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|India
|12436
|265
|5
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|6
|New Zealand
|7328
|244
Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary
Preview: South Africa will look to come out all guns blazing at the Kingsmead in Durban when they take on England in the second ODI of the three-match series on Friday.
South Africa’s Temba Bavuma missed out on his century by two runs in first ODI against England but looked impressive during his stay at the crease. AP
The Proteas will have winning momentum on their side as they registered a seven-wicket win over England in the lung-opener at Newlands on Tuesday.
After being put into bat, England overcome a top-order wobble to post 258 for eight in their 50 overs, helped by a well-constructed 87 from Joe Denley in the side’s first ODI outing since lifting the World Cup at Lord’s last July.
But De Kock (107) and Temba Bavuma (98) put on 173 for the second wicket as South Africa reached 259 for three to secure victory with 14 balls to spare.
England fielded just five players who featured in last year’s World Cup final having rested Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler for this series, with seamer Chris Woakes the only survivor from the bowling attack.
South Africa lost Reeza Hendricks for six early in their chase, caught by wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow off Woakes. But De Kock and Bavuma played risk-free cricket, rotating the strike superbly, while hitting boundaries when presented with the opportunity to do so.
Bavuma, playing in only his third ODI, was trapped leg before wicket by Chris Jordan just two runs short of what would have been a deserved maiden ton, but played a crucial role in sealing the win.
England started their innings brightly, reaching 51 without loss in the 10th over, but lost five wickets for the addition of another 57 runs as their top-order crumbled.
Root (17) was brilliantly run-out by sharp work from Rassie van der Dussen at backward square-leg, and when captain Eoin Morgan (11) was caught by Bavuma at slip from leg-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi (3-38), the home side were on top.
Shamsi also picked up the wickets of debutant Tom Banton (18) and Sam Curran (7) to leave England reeling, but Denley and Woakes (40) put on 91 for the seventh wicket to help the visitors post a sizeable total for the home side to chase.
The final ODI of the three-match series will be played in Johannesburg on Sunday.
With inputs from Reuters
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Feb 07, 2020 16:55:14 IST
Also See
South Africa vs England: Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma put together 173-run partnership as hosts win first ODI by seven-wickets
South Africa vs England: 'Hungry' Eoin Morgan says he wants to focus on upcoming T20 World Cup as England eye success in shortest format
South Africa vs England: Proteas batsman Temba Bavuma says he deserves place in side for performance, not skin colour