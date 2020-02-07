IN PARTNERSHIP WITH

South Africa vs England, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd ODI at Durban

Follow the live scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary from the second ODI between South Africa and England at Durban on our live blog.

FirstCricket Staff, Feb 07, 2020 16:55:14 IST

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary 

Preview: South Africa will look to come out all guns blazing at the Kingsmead in Durban when they take on England in the second ODI of the three-match series on Friday.

South Africa vs England, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd ODI at Durban

South Africa’s Temba Bavuma missed out on his century by two runs in first ODI against England but looked impressive during his stay at the crease. AP

The Proteas will have winning momentum on their side as they registered a seven-wicket win over England in the lung-opener at Newlands on Tuesday.

After being put into bat, England overcome a top-order wobble to post 258 for eight in their 50 overs, helped by a well-constructed 87 from Joe Denley in the side’s first ODI outing since lifting the World Cup at Lord’s last July.

But De Kock (107) and Temba Bavuma (98) put on 173 for the second wicket as South Africa reached 259 for three to secure victory with 14 balls to spare.

England fielded just five players who featured in last year’s World Cup final having rested Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler for this series, with seamer Chris Woakes the only survivor from the bowling attack.

South Africa lost Reeza Hendricks for six early in their chase, caught by wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow off Woakes. But De Kock and Bavuma played risk-free cricket, rotating the strike superbly, while hitting boundaries when presented with the opportunity to do so.

Bavuma, playing in only his third ODI, was trapped leg before wicket by Chris Jordan just two runs short of what would have been a deserved maiden ton, but played a crucial role in sealing the win.

England started their innings brightly, reaching 51 without loss in the 10th over, but lost five wickets for the addition of another 57 runs as their top-order crumbled.

Jason Roy (32) looked in good touch before he picked out to Hendricks at long-off from the bowling of spinner Jon-Jon Smuts, and Jonny Bairstow (19) fell to Andile Phehlukwayo.

Root (17) was brilliantly run-out by sharp work from Rassie van der Dussen at backward square-leg, and when captain Eoin Morgan (11) was caught by Bavuma at slip from leg-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi (3-38), the home side were on top.

Shamsi also picked up the wickets of debutant Tom Banton (18) and Sam Curran (7) to leave England reeling, but Denley and Woakes (40) put on 91 for the seventh wicket to help the visitors post a sizeable total for the home side to chase.

The final ODI of the three-match series will be played in Johannesburg on Sunday.

With inputs from Reuters  

Updated Date: Feb 07, 2020 16:55:14 IST

