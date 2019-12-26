South Africa vs England, LIVE Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 1 at Centurion
Catch all the live updates from Day 1 of the first Test between South Africa and England at the Supersport Park in Centurion.
- Trans-Tasman Trophy, 2019/20 AUS Vs NZ Live Now
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA Vs ENG Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MIZ Vs PUD Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 ODS Vs UTT Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BEN Vs AND Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 JHA Vs HAR Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SIK Vs NAG Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AP Vs MAN Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BIH Vs GOA Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 KAR Vs HP Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AP Vs MIZ Arunachal Pradesh drew with Mizoram
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 GOA Vs MEG Goa beat Meghalaya by an innings and 8 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 PUD Vs SIK Puducherry beat Sikkim by an innings and 269 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 CHA Vs BIH Chandigarh drew with Bihar
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20 International Series, 2019 PHIW Vs INAW Indonesia Women beat Philippines Women by 10 wickets
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20 International Series, 2019 PHIW Vs INAW Indonesia Women beat Philippines Women by 187 runs
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20 International Series, 2019 PHIW Vs INAW Indonesia Women beat Philippines Women by 182 runs
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20 International Series, 2019 PHIW Vs INAW Indonesia Women beat Philippines Women by 10 wickets
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 4 wickets
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 2 Test Series, 2019 PAK Vs SL Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 263 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 107 runs
- Trans-Tasman Trophy, 2019/20 AUS vs NZ - Jan 3rd, 2020, 05:00 AM IST
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA vs ENG - Jan 3rd, 2020, 02:00 PM IST
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 OMA vs UAE - Jan 5th, 2020, 11:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 25th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 27th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 30th, 2020, 06:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BEN vs GUJ - Jan 3rd, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HYD vs KER - Jan 3rd, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 PUN vs DEL - Jan 3rd, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Nationwide NRC, NPR won’t provide accurate listing of Indian citizens or weed out illegals; govt knows this all too well
-
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav calls on party workers to toil 'four times' harder for upcoming Bihar Assembly elections following success in Jharkhand
-
Ranveer Singh in Gully Boy to Shefali Shah in Delhi Crime, best performances by Indian actors in 2019
-
Constitutional resistance and resilience: To argue that constitutionality of Citizenship Act can't be settled 'on the roads' is shallow and dismissive
-
'It doesn't matter if it's Christmas': Hong Kong pro-democracy activists keep up protests as police fires tear gas to disperse crowds
-
Govt seeks to end blind men and elephant approach plaguing Indian Railways by abolishing silos vision
-
Seng Khasi lore of severed link between heaven and earth plays out in locals' lives in Smit, Meghalaya
-
Premier League: Liverpool, Leicester, Arsenal and Manchester United look to land solid blows on Boxing Day
-
Goa Photo Festival chronicles the pathos in people's lives, their private spaces, and food practices
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7364
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary
1st Test preview: South Africa and England will square off in the first Test of the four-match series at the Supersport Park in Centurion on Thursday.
Faf du Plessis will take charge of a relatively inexperienced team after a series of retirements from the Test arena, including Hashim Amla and Dale Steyn. AP
The visitors will be looking to bring a heady year to a successful close but must be wary of a home side eager to revive their fortunes.
English cricket has been basking in the glory of dramatic World Cup success in 2019 but the Test arena did not offer any subsequent triumphs as they failed to regain the Ashes and lost last month in New Zealand.
Yet they are favourites to beat their hosts, who have had a year of turmoil both on and off the field.
South Africa will aim to put an improved show, especially after the overhaul of their coaching structure. Former Test captain Graeme Smith was appointed director of cricket while Mark Boucher took charge as the coach. The Proteas also roped in Jacques Kallis as the batting consultant in the weeks leading up to the series after the side lost their last five Tests.
But captain Faf du Plessis will take charge of a relatively inexperienced team after a series of retirements from the Test arena, including Hashim Amla and Dale Steyn.
Joe Root leads an England side that has James Anderson and Johnny Bairstow back, and excitedly awaits to see if Ben Stokes can repeat the bludgeoning he handed South Africa in the 2015-16 series and what Jofra Archer might be able to extract from seamer-friendly wickets.
A bout of illness in the England camp on the eve of the first Test, however, means Archer and Stuart Broad are both scrambling to be fit in time to make Thursday’s team line-up.
With inputs from Reuters
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Dec 26, 2019 13:44:13 IST
Also See
South Africa vs England: Rassie van der Dussen set to make Test debut for Proteas in Centurion, confirms Faf du Plessis
South Africa vs England: Kagiso Rabada says Proteas are learning fast from coach Mark Boucher, batting consultant Jacques Kallis
South Africa vs England: Proteas batsman Temba Bavuma to miss out on first Test due to muscle strain