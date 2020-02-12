First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC League 2 | Match 6 Feb 12, 2020
NEP vs USA
Nepal beat USA by 8 wickets
ICC CWC League 2 | Match 5 Feb 11, 2020
USA vs OMA
Oman beat USA by 92 runs
UGA in QAT Feb 13, 2020
QAT vs UGA
West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha
ENG in SA Feb 14, 2020
SA vs ENG
Kingsmead, Durban
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

South Africa vs England, LIVE Cricket Score, 1st T20I at East London

Follow live scores from the first T20I between South Africa and Englang being played at East London

FirstCricket Staff, Feb 12, 2020 21:11:51 IST

102/1
Overs
9.3
R/R
10.97
Fours
10
Sixes
3
Extras
5
Temba Bavuma Batting 37 23 4 0
Tom Curran 2 0 28 0

Toggle between the tabs to switch between LIVE scorecard and ball-by-all commentary

Preview: The last leg of England tour of South Africa begins with the first T20I that takes place in East London at the Buffalo Park. The ODI series ended in a tie as both teams won a game each and the second ODI was washed out. England will be aiming to maintain their edge over the hosts on this tour, by winning the first of the three-match series.

The series also see the return of Dale Steyn, who has been on and off for a while thanks to injury concerns. Steyn, a day ago, had made it clear that he wants to play the T20 World Cup scheduled this year in Australia. Proteas squad will be bolstered by his return and the series will help the Cricket South Africa and Steyn himself to see how far he can go. The paceman had call it a day in Tests last year, focussing on the limited overs format.

England will continue to be without their ace pacer Jofra Archer who has been ruled out for four months due to stress fracture. Eoin Morgan's would want to carry on the momentum of last match win into this series. On the other hand, South Africa's newly made captain Quinton de Kock will hope to reignite a new energy in the team and begin the redemption as the team builds up the mega event in Australia later this year.

Squads:
England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Parkinson

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (w/c), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, JJ Smuts, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dale Steyn, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Beuran Hendricks, Petrus van Biljon, Bjorn Fortuin

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 12, 2020 21:11:51 IST

Tags : Ben Stokes, Cricket, Dale Steyn, Eoin Morgan, Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Live Cricket Score, Quinton De Kock, SA Vs Eng Live Cricket Score, South Africa Vs England, South Africa Vs England 1st t20i, South Africa Vs England 2020, Sports

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 4720 262
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all