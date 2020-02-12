South Africa vs England, LIVE Cricket Score, 1st T20I at East London
Follow live scores from the first T20I between South Africa and Englang being played at East London
- England in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA Vs ENG Live Now
Toggle between the tabs to switch between LIVE scorecard and ball-by-all commentary
Preview: The last leg of England tour of South Africa begins with the first T20I that takes place in East London at the Buffalo Park. The ODI series ended in a tie as both teams won a game each and the second ODI was washed out. England will be aiming to maintain their edge over the hosts on this tour, by winning the first of the three-match series.
The series also see the return of Dale Steyn, who has been on and off for a while thanks to injury concerns. Steyn, a day ago, had made it clear that he wants to play the T20 World Cup scheduled this year in Australia. Proteas squad will be bolstered by his return and the series will help the Cricket South Africa and Steyn himself to see how far he can go. The paceman had call it a day in Tests last year, focussing on the limited overs format.
England will continue to be without their ace pacer Jofra Archer who has been ruled out for four months due to stress fracture. Eoin Morgan's would want to carry on the momentum of last match win into this series. On the other hand, South Africa's newly made captain Quinton de Kock will hope to reignite a new energy in the team and begin the redemption as the team builds up the mega event in Australia later this year.
Squads:
England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Parkinson
South Africa: Quinton de Kock (w/c), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, JJ Smuts, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dale Steyn, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Beuran Hendricks, Petrus van Biljon, Bjorn Fortuin
Updated Date:
Feb 12, 2020 21:11:51 IST
