First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Basil D'Oliveira Trophy | 1st Test Dec 26, 2019
SA vs ENG
South Africa beat England by 107 runs
WI in IND | 3rd ODI Dec 22, 2019
IND vs WI
India beat West Indies by 4 wickets
Trans-Tasman Trophy Jan 03, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney
Basil D'Oliveira Trophy Jan 03, 2020
SA vs ENG
Newlands, Cape Town
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

South Africa vs England: Kagiso Rabada's destructive display powers Proteas to big win in Boxing Day Test

Kagiso Rabada proved the destroyer-in-chief with 4-103, assisted by Anrich Nortje who took three wickets for 56 runs.

Reuters, Dec 29, 2019 19:48:53 IST

Pretoria: South Africa swept to a 107-run victory over England on the fourth day of the first Test at Centurion Park on Sunday after taking seven wickets in the second session to go ahead in the four-match series.

South Africa vs England: Kagiso Rabadas destructive display powers Proteas to big win in Boxing Day Test

Kagiso Rabada proved the destroyer-in-chief with 4-103. AP

England, needing an improbable 376 to win, were bowled out for 268 just before tea as their lower order offered scant resistance to a barrage of pace once South Africa had taken the second new ball.

Kagiso Rabada proved the destroyer-in-chief with 4-103, assisted by Anrich Nortje who took three wickets for 56 runs.

The turning point proved the key wickets of both England captain Joe Root and potential match-winner Ben Stokes, who presence at the crease at lunch still offered England the chance of a dramatic win.

Stokes, who had led England’s highest ever successful run chase when they scored 362-9 at Headingley to beat Australia earlier this year, was bowled by spinner Keshav Maharaj for 14 just as he and Root were increasing the run rate after England had gone to lunch on 171-3.

The second new ball then accounted for Jonny Bairstow, who hit a boundary off Rabada before edging the second delivery of the 81st over to gully, where Zubayr Hamza took a sharp catch.

Root battled his way to 48 before being caught behind, effectively ending England’s hopes.

He was undone by a fuller delivery from Nortje, playing a poor shot outside off stump and getting a nick through to wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock.

The last four wickets followed quickly thereafter as the tail was swept away by Rabada and Nortje.

The test had still been delicately poised at lunch, even after Rory Burns and Joe Denly had been dismissed.

Burns had been strangled by the bowling of Vernon Philander, whose first four overs of the morning were maidens.

When he was replaced in the attack by Nortje, the England opener saw a chance to begin to add to his run tally, only to sky a hook shot straight up into the air for Rabada at mid-on to bag the catch.

Burns was out for 84 while Denly made 31 before being trapped leg before wicket by debutant Dwaine Pretorius.

The teams now move onto Cape Town for the second test at Newlands from 3-7 January.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 29, 2019 19:48:53 IST

Tags : Andre Nortje, Boxing Day Test, Cricket, Dwaine Pretorious, Joe Denly, Joe Root, Kagiso Rabada, Rory Burns, South Africa Vs England, South Africa Vs England 1st Test, South Africa Vs England 2019, South Africa Vs England Boxing Day Test, Sports

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all