South Africa vs England: Kagiso Rabada says Proteas are learning fast from coach Mark Boucher, batting consultant Jacques Kallis
Kagiso Rabada says the new-look South African squad are learning fast from head coach Mark Boucher and batting consultant Jacques Kallis ahead of the first Test against England in Centurion that starts on the Boxing Day.
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 2 Test Series, 2019 PAK Vs SL Live Now
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2019 PAKW Vs ENGW Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 ODS Vs SER Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AND Vs DEL Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 KAR Vs UP Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 GOA Vs MEG Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 VID Vs RAJ Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MAH Vs JK Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AP Vs MIZ Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 CHH Vs UTT Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 PUD Vs SIK Puducherry beat Sikkim by an innings and 269 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HAR Vs TRI Haryana beat Tripura by an innings and 125 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 TN Vs HP Himachal Pradesh beat Tamil Nadu by 71 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 KER Vs BEN Bengal beat Kerala by 8 wickets
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2019 PAKW Vs ENGW England Women beat Pakistan Women by 84 runs
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2019 PAKW Vs ENGW England Women beat Pakistan Women by 29 runs
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW Vs ENGW Match Abandoned
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW Vs ENGW England Women beat Pakistan Women by 127 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 107 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs WI West Indies beat India by 8 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE Vs SCO United Arab Emirates beat Scotland by 7 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 SCO Vs USA Scotland beat USA by 4 wickets
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND vs WI - Dec 22nd, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA vs ENG - Dec 26th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Trans-Tasman Trophy, 2019/20 AUS vs NZ - Jan 3rd, 2020, 05:00 AM IST
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20Is, 2019 PHIW vs INAW - Dec 21st, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20Is, 2019 PHIW vs INAW - Dec 21st, 2019, 11:00 AM IST
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20Is, 2019 PHIW vs INAW - Dec 22nd, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BEN vs AND - Dec 25th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 DEL vs HYD - Dec 25th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 GUJ vs KER - Dec 25th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Anti-CAA student protests across India are telling us something important about the middle class
-
What's next for Donald Trump? After impeachment by House, here's how Senate trial is expected to play out
-
RBI sees room for rate cuts to arrest further weakening in growth; awaits clarity on inflation, minutes show
-
Ashleigh Barty and Rafael Nadal claim season-ending ITF awards after finishing season as top-ranked players
-
CAA, NRC, Article 370 protests have called into question idea of India's secularism; answers lie beyond the Constitution
-
From Game of Thrones references to dig at pollution levels in National Capital, funniest posters at the Citizenship Act protests across India
-
Two suicides, one tale: Maharashtra farmers' agonising wait for compensation after fury of August 2019 floods
-
Karthi on sharing the screen with sister-in-law Jyothika in Thambi, Kaithi sequel, and progress on Ponniyin Selvan
-
Jharkhand’s groves of faith: How conservation schemes are protecting sarnas from developmental projects
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Pretoria: Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada says the new-look South African squad are learning fast from head coach Mark Boucher and batting consultant Jacques Kallis ahead of the first Test against England in Centurion that starts on the Boxing Day.
File image of Kagiso Rabada. AP
Ex-wicketkeeper Boucher and all-rounder Kallis are new to their roles, but have 986 games of international cricket behind them across all three formats, including 313 Tests, and will aim to get the ailing South African red ball side back on track after a dismal 2019.
“Jacques and Mark are both greats of the game so just to listen to them share their knowledge – not necessarily skills based, but how you mentally approach certain situations. They speed up your learning process,” Rabada told reporters on Thursday.
“They have a plan, they are really decisive about what they want. There is an expectation on every player to do what is required.”
The fiery Rabada, number two on the Test bowler rankings, says he is also looking forward to working with bowling consultant Charl Langeveldt, who will link up with the squad after being released from his contract with Bangladesh.
“I really enjoy working with him, he is in the same bracket as Jacques and Mark. They all know what they are talking about and played at this level for such a long time,” he said.
“Everyone is on the same page, we are still trying to define roles for each player to execute, but that is a process and it will come.”
Rabada knows the challenge that the tourists will present, especially as South Africa have lost their last five Tests and have not won a home series against England since 1999.
“England are on a high in world cricket at the moment, they have been playing a lot of Test cricket and have a team that is well-drilled and has been playing together for some time,” he said.
“Our challenge is that we are going through a transition period and we need to see if we can step up. We believe we can, that is the mood in the changing room.”
England’s tour match against South Africa A that starts in Benoni on Friday has been downgraded to a three-day friendly encounter due to a bug that has laid a number of the tourists low, including fast bowlers Stuart Broad and Jofra Archer.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Dec 20, 2019 08:23:03 IST
Also See
Former wicketkeeper Mark Boucher set to become interim coach of South Africa cricket team, say reports
Cricket South Africa appoints former cricketer Jacques Kallis as batting consultant for summer tours
South Africa vs England: Ben Stokes says he will be fit to bowl in Test series vs Proteas