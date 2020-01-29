South Africa vs England: Jofra Archer ruled out of T20I series due to soreness in right elbow
Archer sustained the troublesome elbow injury following England’s opening test against South Africa last month, and missed the final three matches of the series which Joe Root’s side won 3-1.
England fast bowler Jofra Archer has been ruled out of next month’s three-match Twenty20 series against South Africa due to soreness to his right elbow, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Wednesday.
Archer sustained the troublesome elbow injury following England’s opening test against South Africa last month, and missed the final three matches of the series which Joe Root’s side won 3-1.
The 24-year-old was rested for the three-match one-day series against South Africa but his absence from the shortest format is a blow to the England camp as they prepare for the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.
Archer will be replaced in the T20 squad by Lancashire seamer Saqib Mahmood, who will remain in South Africa after the ODI series starting on Feb. 4 in Cape Town.
The T20 series begins on 12 February at Buffalo Park in East London.
Jan 29, 2020 21:43:24 IST
