South Africa vs England: Jofra Archer expected to be fit for third Test after scans show no serious damage on elbow

Jofra Archer was ruled out of the ongoing second Test at Cape Town between England and South Africa after suffering from a sore elbow during training ahead of the match, ESPNCricinfo reported.

Asian News International, Jan 04, 2020 22:52:18 IST

London: England pacer Jofra Archer is expected to play the third Test against South Africa at Port Elizabeth, after scans on his right elbow showed no serious damage.

The 24-year-old pacer was ruled out of the ongoing second Test at Cape Town between England and South Africa after suffering from a sore elbow during training ahead of the match, ESPNCricinfo reported.

File image of Jofra Archer. AP

The tests have shown minor bruising and it is being expected that the quickie will get fit before the third Test.

England have also got a boost as pacer Mark Wood is likely to be available for the third Test. The pacer has not played a Test since the final match against West Indies in February last year.

Wood had sustained a side strain in the World Cup final against New Zealand.

England's opening batsman Rory Burns has been ruled out of the entire series after sustaining an injury during a football-session before the second Test.

The visitors had lost the first Test against South Africa by 107 runs at Centurion.

