First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
WI in IND | 3rd ODI Dec 22, 2019
IND vs WI
India beat West Indies by 4 wickets
SL in PAK | 2nd Test Dec 19, 2019
PAK vs SL
Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 263 runs
Trans-Tasman Trophy Jan 03, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney
Basil D'Oliveira Trophy Jan 03, 2020
SA vs ENG
Newlands, Cape Town
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

South Africa vs England: Jofra Archer escapes ban from ongoing first Test after delivering successive beamers

Archer bowled two full tosses at South Africa nightwatchman Anrich Nortje in the penultimate over of the day which were both no-balled by umpire Paul Reiffel, only for his decision on the second no-ball to be rescinded

Reuters, Dec 28, 2019 08:55:37 IST

Pretoria: England paceman Jofra Archer escaped being banned from bowling for the rest of the first Test against South Africa after delivering two successive beamers late in the twilight at the end of a frustrating day for his team on Friday.

South Africa vs England: Jofra Archer escapes ban from ongoing first Test after delivering successive beamers

File image of Jofra Archer. AP

Archer bowled two full tosses at South Africa nightwatchman Anrich Nortje in the penultimate over of the day which were both no-balled by umpire Paul Reiffel, only for his decision on the second no-ball to be rescinded.

Two successive no-balls for beamers would have meant Archer, the key to England’s ambitions in the four-Test series, would not be allowed to bowl for the remainder of South Africa’s second innings.

The drama unfolded as England were left frustrated in their bid to remove Nortje, who had been sent out to bat when South Africa’s fourth wicket of the second innings fell with some 20 minutes left of the day’s play.

Archer attempted a slower ball but it came out of his hand as a full toss and was no-balled by Reiffel.

He then followed it with a similar waist-high delivery which Reiffel again called a no-ball before quickly withdrawing his decision after England protests.

The umpire seemed to accept it was a botched attempt at a slower ball rather than a malicious delivery.

England argued that Nortje made it look worse by falling to the ground as the ball flew past him with batsman Joe Denly saying he was surprised that Archer would try two slower balls in a row, but felt the second delivery dipped markedly and just missed the stumps.

But it caused consternation on the South African dressing room balcony, with captain Faf du Plessis and coach Mark Boucher going off to see the match referee Andy Pycroft.

“The umpires have to deal with it and make the right call,” South African bowler Vernon Philander said.

“I suppose if you’re at square leg and you call no-ball you’ve got to stand your ground. At no time did they actually cancel it."

“I don’t know what happened but there was a little bit of a conversation going on after the game. For me it’s plain and simple, we’re playing a game and we’re setting an example for the rest of the people coming into this game.”

South Africa led England by 175 runs at the end of the second day after scoring 284 in their first innings and 72-4 in their second. They bowled England out for 181 in their first innings on Friday.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 28, 2019 08:55:37 IST

Tags : Andy Pycroft, Anrich Nortje, Cricket, England, Faf Du Plessis, Joe Denly, Jofra Archer, Mark Boucher, South Africa Vs England 2019, Test Cricket, Vernon Philander

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all