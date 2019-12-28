South Africa vs England: Joe Root, Jos Buttler declared unwell during ongoing first Test, influenza outbreak cause of concern
The illness epidemic that has beset the England team since arriving in South Africa a fortnight ago claimed more victims on Saturday when captain Joe Root and wicketkeeper Jos Buttler were declared unwell
- Trans-Tasman Trophy, 2019/20 AUS Vs NZ Live Now
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA Vs ENG Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MEG Vs CHA Chandigarh beat Meghalaya by an innings and 189 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AP Vs MAN Manipur beat Arunachal Pradesh by 84 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SER Vs TRI Services beat Tripura by 8 wickets
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SIK Vs NAG Nagaland beat Sikkim by 9 wickets
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20 International Series, 2019 PHIW Vs INAW Indonesia Women beat Philippines Women by 10 wickets
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20 International Series, 2019 PHIW Vs INAW Indonesia Women beat Philippines Women by 187 runs
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20 International Series, 2019 PHIW Vs INAW Indonesia Women beat Philippines Women by 182 runs
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20 International Series, 2019 PHIW Vs INAW Indonesia Women beat Philippines Women by 10 wickets
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 4 wickets
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 2 Test Series, 2019 PAK Vs SL Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 263 runs
- Trans-Tasman Trophy, 2019/20 AUS vs NZ - Jan 3rd, 2020, 05:00 AM IST
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA vs ENG - Jan 3rd, 2020, 02:00 PM IST
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 OMA vs UAE - Jan 5th, 2020, 11:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 25th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 27th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 30th, 2020, 06:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BEN vs GUJ - Jan 3rd, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HYD vs KER - Jan 3rd, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 PUN vs DEL - Jan 3rd, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Understanding the chronology: A few fundamental truths about the CAA, NRC, NPR and all the threads that bind the three together
-
Rahul Gandhi slams Narendra Modi over issue of NPR, NRC, says these exercises 'will be more disastrous than demonetisation'
-
Bala, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Stree, Tanu Weds Manu: Tracing the rise and success of Bollywood films from the Hindi heartland
-
Sensex rallies 411 points, Nifty above 12,200-mark; bank stocks spurt ahead of Nirmala Sitharaman's meet with PSB heads tomorrow
-
Somalia truck bombing: At least 73 dead, more than 50 injured in Mogadishu after vehicle explodes at security checkpoint
-
'Why was this made a media trial?': Mary Kom hits back at Nikhat Zareen after beating her in Olympic trial bout
-
In Bihar's Aurangabad, police raid Muslim households to 'quell' CAA unrest, alter age of minors in FIR to identify them as adults
-
In Meghalaya's Smit village, community kickboxing classes offer a chance to beat gender stereotypes
-
Goa Photo Festival chronicles the pathos in people's lives, their private spaces, and food practices
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7364
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Pretoria: The illness epidemic that has beset the England team since arriving in South Africa a fortnight ago claimed more victims on Saturday when captain Joe Root and wicketkeeper Jos Buttler were declared unwell.
Root left the field not long after the start of the third day’s play at Centurion Park on Saturday with a fever and stomach problems, a team spokesman said.
England's bowler James Anderson celebrates with teammates for the wicket of South Africa's Aiden Markram on day two of the first Test in Pretoria. AP
He was immediately isolated from the rest of the team.
Before play, Buttler had been declared unwell with Jonny Bairstow taking over the gloves as South Africa resumed their second innings on 72-4.
Influenza has ravaged England with several players and staff taken ill since arriving on 14 December.
Bowlers Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad and Jack Leech missed out on the two warm-up games before the start of the first Test with spinner Leech still quarantined at the team’s hotel.
Ollie Pope was also struck down and missed out on a chance to play in the first Test, although Archer and Broad recovered in time to be selected.
Chris Woakes fell ill on the eve of the Test and Mark Wood reported sick on Thursday — although neither were expected to play in Pretoria.
England officials said the pair are also separated from their teammates at their hotel.
Ben Stokes battled with dehydration during the first day of the Test on Thursday but recovered to both bat and bowl on Friday.
England’s team had only one week back home in cold conditions after returning from two Tests in New Zealand before flying to the South African summer – with the change of climate initially blamed for causing the flu.
“There are a lot of theories going around but no one has nailed the cause. If it was that, it would surely be over it now but it keeps striking team members,” a team spokesman told Reuters on Saturday.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Dec 28, 2019 17:02:13 IST
Also See
South Africa vs England: Joe Root and Co sweat over fitness of key bowlers ahead of Test series opener at Centurion
South Africa vs England: Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes and Mark Wood rested for three-match ODI series
South Africa vs England, Highlights, 1st Test Day 1 at Centurion, Full Cricket Score: Proteas reach 277/9 at close of play