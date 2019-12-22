First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
WI in IND | 2nd ODI Dec 18, 2019
IND vs WI
India beat West Indies by 107 runs
WI in IND | 1st ODI Dec 15, 2019
IND vs WI
West Indies beat India by 8 wickets
Basil D'Oliveira Trophy Dec 26, 2019
SA vs ENG
SuperSport Park, Centurion
Trans-Tasman Trophy Jan 03, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

South Africa vs England: Joe Root and Co sweat over fitness of key bowlers ahead of Test series opener at Centurion

England bowlers Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad and Jack Leach did not make use of a last opportunity for a bowl in their warm-up match on Sunday, suggesting it could be a close call for their participation in the first Test against South Africa.

Reuters, Dec 22, 2019 21:10:19 IST

Johannesburg: England bowlers Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad and Jack Leach did not make use of a last opportunity for a bowl in their warm-up match on Sunday, suggesting it could be a close call for their participation in the first Test against South Africa.

The trio have been battling with flu since arriving in South Africa last week, missing the opening two-day warm-up against an Invitation XI and now the second warm-up against South Africa A, which was downgraded from first class status to allow them to possibly play, even on only the last of the three-day match.

South Africa vs England: Joe Root and Co sweat over fitness of key bowlers ahead of Test series opener at Centurion

File image of Jofra Archer, one of the England bowlers hit with illness in South Africa. Reuters

But they did not take up the chance and are now in a race against time to be fit for the first Test at Centurion, which starts on Boxing Day.

“It’s a tricky one, it’s going to have to be managed very well, but we are on it,” said England captain Joe Root after the match against South Africa A at Willowmoore Park in Benoni, on the outskirts of Johannesburg, was drawn on Sunday.

“We are trying to make sure we give them the best chance possible. It’s not ideal but when these things happen we just have to get on with it.

“I’m sure they’ll do everything possible over the next couple of days to make sure they are ready and that’s all you can ask.”

“When it comes to it, we have to make some very shrewd decisions. We should not take anything off the table and we’ll evaluate things sensibly when we are in a position to do so,” Root told reporters.

“The next three days are crucial. We’ve managed the illnesses as best we can.”

The three bowlers were among several squad members bedridden for most of last week, kept apart from the rest of the squad for fear of the bug spreading, but did have a brief net session on Saturday.

It opened up the possibility that they might bowl on Sunday but the trio did not arrive at the ground with the rest of the squad, pitching only later for another net session.

The return of James Anderson after injury tempers any blow and Root said he was pleased with bowling contribution from Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Matt Parkinson and Ben Stokes over the weekend.

“The guys who have played in the game have stood up well and taken that on,” Root added.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 22, 2019 21:10:19 IST

Tags : Cricket, England, Jack Leach, Joe Root, Jofra Archer, South Africa, South Africa Vs England, South Africa Vs England 2019, Sports, Stuart Broad, Test Cricket

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all