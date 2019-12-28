First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
WI in IND | 3rd ODI Dec 22, 2019
IND vs WI
India beat West Indies by 4 wickets
SL in PAK | 2nd Test Dec 19, 2019
PAK vs SL
Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 263 runs
Trans-Tasman Trophy Jan 03, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney
Basil D'Oliveira Trophy Jan 03, 2020
SA vs ENG
Newlands, Cape Town
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

South Africa vs England: Joe Denly confident visitors still have chance to win despite 175-run deficit

Denly, who top scored for England with 50 as the tourists were skittled out for 181 in their first innings, feels there are still plenty of runs on offer despite 15 wickets tumbling on Friday.

Reuters, Dec 28, 2019 09:26:03 IST

Pretoria: England batsman Joe Denly believes his side are still in the contest against South Africa despite falling 175 runs behind their hosts after two days of the first Test at Centurion Park.

Denly, who top scored for England with 50 as the tourists were skittled out for 181 in their first innings, feels there are still plenty of runs on offer despite 15 wickets tumbling on Friday.

South Africa vs England: Joe Denly confident visitors still have chance to win despite 175-run deficit

Joe Denly top scored for England with 50 in the first innings. AP

“A 175-run deficit is disappointing, but I don’t think there are too many demons in this wicket and to get them four down in the evening session means we are still very much in the test match,” he said.

South Africa, put into bat by England and who made 284 in their first innings, were precariously placed at 72-4 at the end of day two, with England’s bowlers trying to get their side back into the game.

Denly helped steady England’s innings but once he departed they tumbled, losing their last seven wickets for 39 runs.

“It was very uncomfortable for Joe Root and myself just before the lunch break but I felt once the new ball wore off and their change bowlers came on, it was a bit easier and runs were a bit more free flowing.

“I didn’t feel as in as much trouble as I did while there was still shine on the new ball,” added the 33-year-old, who only made his test debut this year.

“If we are honest as a batting unit, once the new ball wore off, there were some soft dismissals and I think it’s just a case now of building partnerships.

“It’s a new ball wicket. In the second innings, if we can get through that new ball period relatively unscathed, I’d back us to chase down a target of hopefully less than 300.

“I think there are still runs to be had.”

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 28, 2019 09:26:03 IST

Tags : Cricket, England, Joe Denly, South Africa, South Africa Vs England, South Africa Vs England 2019

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all