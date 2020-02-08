South Africa vs England: Hosts maintain 1-0 series lead as 2nd ODI gets abandoned because of rain
South Africa keeps a 1-0 lead in the series with one more game to play in Johannesburg on Sunday.
- Bangladesh in Pakistan, 2 Test Series, 2020 PAK Vs BAN Live Now
- India in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZ Vs IND Live Now
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Australia, 2020 AUSW Vs INDW Live Now
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 WI Vs AUS Match Abandoned
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 NZ Vs BAN Bangladesh Under-19 beat New Zealand Under-19 by 6 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SA Vs AFG Afghanistan Under-19 beat South Africa Under-19 by 5 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs PAK India Under-19 beat Pakistan Under-19 by 10 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SL Vs ENG England Under-19 beat Sri Lanka Under-19 by 152 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AUS Vs AFG Australia Under-19 beat Afghanistan Under-19 by 4 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SCO Vs ZIM Zimbabwe Under-19 beat Scotland Under-19 by 172 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 WI Vs SA West Indies Under-19 beat South Africa Under-19 by 4 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 NIG Vs JPN Nigeria Under-19 beat Japan Under-19 by 8 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 UAE Vs CAN Canada Under-19 beat United Arab Emirates Under-19 by 4 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AFG Vs PAK Pakistan Under-19 beat Afghanistan Under-19 by 6 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ENG Vs ZIM England Under-19 beat Zimbabwe Under-19 by 75 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 BAN Vs SA Bangladesh Under-19 beat South Africa Under-19 by 104 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SL Vs SCO Sri Lanka Under-19 beat Scotland Under-19 by 97 runs (D/L method)
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 JPN Vs CAN Canada Under-19 beat Japan Under-19 by 182 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 NIG Vs UAE United Arab Emirates Under-19 beat Nigeria Under-19 by 7 wickets
- Germany Women in Oman, 4 T20I Series, 2020 OMAW Vs GERW Germany Women beat Oman Women by 19 runs
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Australia, 2020 ENGW Vs INDW England Women beat India Women by 4 wickets
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 5 T20 International Series, 2020 NZW Vs SAW New Zealand Women beat South Africa Women by 5 wickets
- Germany Women in Oman, 4 T20I Series, 2020 OMAW Vs GERW Germany Women beat Oman Women by 6 wickets
- England in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2020 SA Vs ENG Match Abandoned
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 OMA Vs USA Oman beat USA by 6 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 NEP Vs OMA Oman beat Nepal by 18 runs
- India in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZ Vs IND New Zealand beat India by 4 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 NEP vs USA - Feb 8th, 2020, 09:15 AM IST
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 NEP vs OMA - Feb 9th, 2020, 09:15 AM IST
- England in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2020 SA vs ENG - Feb 9th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- Germany Women in Oman, 4 T20I Series, 2020 OMAW vs GERW - Feb 8th, 2020, 11:00 AM IST
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Australia, 2020 AUSW vs ENGW - Feb 9th, 2020, 06:10 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 5 T20 International Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Feb 9th, 2020, 06:30 AM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 PAK vs NZ - Feb 8th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND vs BAN - Feb 9th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England, Only Youth T20 International Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 16th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 18th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Delhi Election 2020 Voting LIVE Updates: Venue of anti-CAA protests at Jamia shifted in view of polls; 11 of 70 seats to have QR code facility
-
Delhi Assembly polls: Centre, AAP clash over water quality, but voters give Arvind Kejriwal's scheme thumbs up
-
After surviving impeachment trial, Donald Trump returns to making inaccurate claims on Ukraine, New Mexico
-
Maharashtra Open 2020: Emotions and nostalgia in the air as Leander Paes gets ousted from last ATP Tour event in India
-
Govt moves towards simplifying tax regime; LIC IPO will benefit retail investors: Nirmala Sitharaman
-
Delhi Election 2020: National Capital needs govt with a vision of sustainable development to tackle air pollution crisis
-
Hyderabad exhibition shows a bygone Kashmir and its people, as captured through RC Mehta's lens
-
Malang movie review: Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor's suspense thriller raises more questions than it answers
-
When gunfire wouldn't silence chants of azaadi: An account of the hours leading to Jamia shooting
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|Australia
|4320
|108
|3
|England
|5253
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3449
|105
|5
|South Africa
|3537
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3935
|92
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7748
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|5
|Australia
|5854
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8926
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|India
|12436
|265
|5
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|6
|New Zealand
|7328
|244
Durban: Umpires called off the second one-day international between South Africa and England in Durban on Friday after multiple rain delays.
South Africa keeps a 1-0 lead in the series with one more game to play in Johannesburg on Sunday.
After the toss was delayed for nearly two hours, England put South Africa in to bat at Kingsmead.
South Africa was 71-2 when the rain ended it. Captain Quinton de Kock (11) and Temba Bavuma (21) were the batsmen who were out. De Kock was bowled by Joe Root and Bavuma was lbw to Chris Jordan.
The game had been reduced to a 45-overs-per-side game at the start and then a 26-over game before eventually being abandoned.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Feb 08, 2020 07:42:08 IST
Also See
South Africa vs England, Highlights, 2nd ODI at Durban: Match washed out by incessant rain
South Africa vs England: Proteas batsman Temba Bavuma says he deserves place in side for performance, not skin colour
Highlights, South Africa vs England, 1st ODI in Cape Town, Full cricket score: De Kock, Bavuma star in big win over world champions