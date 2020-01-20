South Africa vs England, Highlights, 3rd Test Day 5 at Port Elizabeth, Full Cricket Score: Visitors register innings victory, go 2-1 up in series
Catch all the live updates from Day five of the third Test between South Africa and England at Port Elizabeth.
- Sri Lanka in Zimbabwe, 2 Test Series, 2020 ZIM Vs SL Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 ASS Vs MAH Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 NAG Vs BIH Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BEN Vs HYD Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 ODS Vs JK Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SIK Vs MIZ Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 DEL Vs VID Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 GUJ Vs PUN Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HP Vs BAR Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MP Vs SAU Live Now
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AUS Vs NIGU Australia Under-19 beat Nigeria Under-19 by 10 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs SL India Under-19 beat Sri Lanka Under-19 by 90 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 PAK Vs SCO Pakistan Under-19 beat Scotland Under-19 by 7 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AUS Vs WI West Indies Under-19 beat Australia Under-19 by 3 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 UAE Vs CAN United Arab Emirates Under-19 beat Canada Under-19 by 8 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 NZ Vs JAPU Match Abandoned
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 BAN Vs ZIM Bangladesh Under-19 beat Zimbabwe Under-19 by 9 wickets (D/L method)
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SA Vs AFG Afghanistan Under-19 beat South Africa Under-19 by 7 wickets
- ICC Under-19 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 AUS Vs CAN Australia Under-19 beat Canada Under-19 by 9 wickets
- ICC Under-19 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 SCO Vs WI West Indies Under-19 beat Scotland Under-19 by 126 runs
- ICC Under-19 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 JAPU Vs UAE United Arab Emirates Under-19 beat Japan Under-19 by 253 runs
- ICC Under-19 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 BAN Vs NZ New Zealand Under-19 beat Bangladesh Under-19 by 4 wickets
- ICC Under-19 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 IND Vs ZIM India Under-19 beat Zimbabwe Under-19 by 23 runs
- ICC Under-19 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 PAK Vs SL Pakistan Under-19 beat Sri Lanka Under-19 by 4 wickets
- ICC Under-19 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 AFG Vs ENG Afghanistan Under-19 beat England Under-19 by 21 runs
- ICC Under-19 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 SA Vs NIGU South Africa Under-19 beat Nigeria Under-19 by 8 wickets
- ICC Under-19 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 CAN Vs WI West Indies Under-19 beat Canada Under-19 by 3 wickets
- ICC Under-19 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 JAPU Vs SCO Scotland Under-19 beat Japan Under-19 by 256 runs
- ICC Under-19 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 NZ Vs UAE United Arab Emirates Under-19 beat New Zealand Under-19 by 1 wicket
- ICC Under-19 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 AUS Vs BAN Bangladesh Under-19 tied with Australia Under-19
- ICC Under-19 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 IND Vs AFG India Under-19 beat Afghanistan Under-19 by 211 runs
- ICC Under-19 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 NIGU Vs PAK Pakistan Under-19 beat Nigeria Under-19 by 9 wickets
- ICC Under-19 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 ENG Vs ZIM Match Abandoned
- ICC Under-19 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 SA Vs SL Sri Lanka Under-19 beat South Africa Under-19 by 15 runs
- Australia in India, 3 ODI Series, 2020 IND Vs AUS India beat Australia by 7 wickets
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2020 WI Vs IRE Match Abandoned
- Australia in India, 3 ODI Series, 2020 IND Vs AUS India beat Australia by 36 runs
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA Vs ENG England beat South Africa by an innings and 53 runs
- India in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2020 NZ vs IND - Jan 24th, 2020, 12:20 PM IST
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA vs ENG - Jan 24th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2020 PAK vs BAN - Jan 24th, 2020, 07:00 PM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 25th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 27th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 30th, 2020, 06:30 AM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 BAN vs SCO - Jan 21st, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND vs JAPU - Jan 21st, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SA vs CAN - Jan 22nd, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AFG vs UAE - Jan 22nd, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Sheikh Hasina's balancing act on NRC, CAA designed to keep three audiences in good humour: Bangladesh, India and China
-
Surge in South American political protests linked to Russian trolls on Twitter, finds US Department of State
-
Prashant Kishor's fingerprints on Arvind Kejriwal's 'guarantee card' gambit for Delhi polls; narrative is being crafted around AAP chief, here's why
-
IMF cuts global growth forecasts as India falters on domestic demand slowdown; says bottom may be near
-
Jammu and Kashmir set for projects worth Rs 25,000 crore by March 2021, says Piyush Goyal; describes UT as 'jewel' of country
-
Australian Open 2020: Coco Gauff reinforces her big-match moxie with another statement win over Venus Williams
-
Joaquin Phoenix's Best Actor Oscar nod for Joker is compensation for all the previous snubs in his storied career
-
A Jimi Hendrix experience in London: On the musician's trail in city he thought of as 'home'
-
With her new book on 1971 Indo-Pak war, Anam Zakaria attempts to understand one of the most defining years in South Asian history
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7364
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
England beat South Africa by an innings and 53 runs
Toggle between the tabs above to switch between full scorecard, quick scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary
Day four report: Captain Joe Root led from the front as ruthless England took 10 wickets on Sunday to move to the brink of victory in the third Test with South Africa reeling on 102-6 in their second innings.
Root claimed Test-best figures of 4-31 and was ably assisted by Stuart Broad and Mark Wood as South Africa ended the fourth day still 188 runs adrift.
England need four more wickets to win their 500th overseas Test and take a 2-1 lead in the four-match series, while the beleaguered home team will need to bat out the entire day, a task that looks near impossible given they have run out of recognised batsmen.
Vernon Philander (13) and Keshav Maharaj (5) resume on Monday.
England started the day with immediate success and kept up the stranglehold despite a lengthy delay for rain, emphasising the dominance they have enjoyed since day one.
“Our attitude has been good today, and we got our rewards,” Wood said.
South Africa were in deep trouble when they resumed on 208-6 in their first innings, still 291 behind England’s mammoth 499 for nine declared.
Any hopes of a defiant stand crumbled immediately as England, inspired by Broad, took four wickets for the addition of one run to end the innings inside the opening half hour.
South Africa were made to follow-on and were 15-0 when the rain came but once the skies cleared, Wood quickly removed opener Dean Elgar (15) and the struggling Zubayr Hamza for two.
Root came on for a long spell during which he trapped Pieter Malan lbw for 12 and Rassie van der Dussen, who survived several scares, for 10, with Ollie Pope at short leg taking a superb one-handed catch.
The contest was effectively over when Quinton de Kock went cheaply, misjudging his stroke and being acrobatically caught by Wood as Root snagged his third wicket, followed by the all-important scalp of under-pressure skipper Faf du Plessis, who edged one onto his pad and into Pope’s safe hands for 36.
Root, a part-time off-spinner spinner, had not taken more than two wickets in a test innings but the way he ran through the top order should lead to significant South African soul-searching.
“It was a miserable day for us. Nothing we tried went our way,” bemoaned South Africa coach Mark Boucher.
The hosts won the first Test in Pretoria by 107 runs but were outplayed by England in the second in Cape Town.
The last Test starts in Johannesburg on Friday.
With inputs from Reuters
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Jan 20, 2020 17:07:51 IST
Also See
South Africa vs England, Highlights 3rd Test Day 4 at Port Elizabeth: Visitors on brink of dominating victory
South Africa vs England, Highlights, 3rd Test Day 2 at Port Elizabeth: Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope score centuries as visitors declare at 499/9
South Africa vs England, Highlights, 3rd Test Day 3 at Port Elizabeth, Full Cricket Score: Hosts trail by 291 runs in first innings