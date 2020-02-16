South Africa vs England, Highlights, 3rd T20I at Centurion, Full Cricket Score: England win by 5 wickets, clinch series
Catch the live score and updates from the third T20I match between South Africa and England taking place at Centurion
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs BAN Bangladesh Under-19 beat India Under-19 by 3 wickets (D/L method)
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 PAK Vs NZ Match Abandoned
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 ENGW Vs NZW England Women beat New Zealand Women by 6 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 SLW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 41 runs
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Australia, 2020 AUSW Vs INDW Australia Women beat India Women by 11 runs
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 5 T20 International Series, 2020 NZW Vs SAW New Zealand Women beat South Africa Women by 69 runs
- England in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA Vs ENG England beat South Africa by 5 wickets
- Uganda in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2020 QAT Vs UGA Uganda beat Qatar by 18 runs
- Uganda in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2020 QAT Vs UGA Qatar beat Uganda by 28 runs
- England in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA Vs ENG England beat South Africa by 2 runs
- Hong Kong in Malaysia, 5 T20I Series, 2020 MAL vs HK - Feb 20th, 2020, 05:00 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2020 NZ vs IND - Feb 21st, 2020, 04:00 AM IST
- Australia in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA vs AUS - Feb 21st, 2020, 09:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 AUSW vs SAW - Feb 18th, 2020, 05:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 INDW vs WIW - Feb 18th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 ENGW vs SLW - Feb 18th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England, Only Youth T20 International Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 16th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 18th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 20th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 22nd, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Exclusive: We worked on finding solutions to problems of Delhi, no point focusing on Left and Right, says Atishi on AAP's election victory
-
Amitav Ghosh talks three new projects, thinking in visual terms and the interplay of capitalism, imperialism
-
Shaheen Bagh demonstrators return to protest site after Delhi Police denies permission for march to Amit Shah's residence
-
Filmfare Awards 2020 winners list: Gully Boy makes history, wins 13 awards including Best Film, Actor and Actress
-
ISL 2019-20: Chennaiyin FC stun wasteful ATK to keep flickering playoff hopes alive
-
Tejashwi Yadav says Delhi opted for real nationalism, Nitish Kumar will be shown door for riding 'communal bus'
-
Mahakali: An account of women's lives along the river basin as men migrate in search of work
-
Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues today; DoT unlikely to give more extension to telcos: Report
-
Coronavirus outbreak: Chinese president Xi Jinping's early involvement in leading response raises uncomfortable questions
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|Australia
|4320
|108
|3
|England
|5253
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3449
|105
|5
|South Africa
|3537
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4191
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7748
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|5
|Australia
|5854
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8926
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|6095
|265
|4
|India
|12141
|264
|5
|South Africa
|5248
|262
|6
|New Zealand
|7114
|245
England beat South Africa by 5 wickets
Toggle between the tabs to switch between LIVE scorecard and ball-by-all commentary
Preview: With the series tied at 1-1, both South Africa and England will go into the final T20I at Centurion with an aim to lift the trophy and also boost their players' morale in a World Cup year.
England skipper Eoin Morgan (L) and Quinton de Kock, South Africa's captain, exchange pleasantries at the toss. ICC
England beat South Africa by two runs in the second T20I at Durban to level the series. In a thrilling end to rival the first game, England secured their victory in Durban on the last ball when Tom Curran dismissed Bjorn Fortuin for a first-ball duck for his second wicket in two balls. South Africa needed three off that last ball to win and two to tie and force a Super Over.
Fortuin, who had just walked in and was tasked with winning the game for South Africa off his first delivery in international cricket, tried to flick it over fine leg but was caught by Adil Rashid.
England made 204-7 to set South Africa a challenging target. Captain Quinton de Kock lashed 65 off 22 balls for South Africa, which finished on 202-7.
South Africa needed 15 off the last five balls and their hopes had apparently disappeared. But Dwaine Pretorius hit a six way over wide mid-on and sent a four rocketing through the covers off successive balls and the home team had a chance.
The key moment came off the second-to-last ball of the game when Curran had Pretorius out lbw with South Africa needing three from two balls.
Pretorius reviewed the decision, which was confirmed by very fine margins.
The game was decided in almost exactly the same way as the first T20, which South Africa won by one run off the last ball. Then, England needed three off the last two balls to win. And South Africa also took a wicket off the penultimate delivery.
Rashid was the luckless England batsman who came in for the last ball in the series opener in East London. He was run out pushing for a second but his last-ball involvement in Durban was a winning one as he coolly took the match-clinching catch on the edge of the circle.
The final T20, and the final match of England's three-month tour, is on Sunday and the tourists have a chance at rounding off yet another fightback. England lost the first test but turned it around to win the test series 3-1. It also fought back to draw the ODI series after losing the opener.
A T20 series victory for either team would be well-timed with the T20 World Cup this year in Australia.
In Durban, England had contributions from Jason Roy (40 off 29 balls) and Ben Stokes (47 off 30 balls) but was heading for only a reasonable score until Moeen Ali's injection of boundaries.
Ali blasted 39 off 11 balls with three fours and four sixes to take England to their big total.
De Kock's 50 came off 17 balls — five balls off the world record — and he launched eight sixes in his innings.
Rassie van der Dussen's 43 not out off 26 kept South Africa in the hunt.
Chris Jordan once more bowled brilliantly for England at the end. He delivered the 17th and 19th overs and took two wickets in two balls in the 17th with yorkers that smashed into the stumps and rattled South Africa's nerves.
With inputs from AP
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Feb 16, 2020 21:40:14 IST
Also See
South Africa vs England: Tom Curran's sensational final over comeback lead visitors to nerve-racking win in second T20I and level series
Highlights, South Africa vs England, 1st T20I at East London, Full cricket score: Lungi Ngidi shines in Proteas' thrilling win
South Africa vs England: Captain Eoin Morgan leads from front to seal victory and series over Proteas