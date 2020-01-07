First Cricket
South Africa vs England, Highlights, 2nd Test Day 5 at Cape Town, Full Cricket Score: Proteas' spirited resistance in vain as visitors level series with thrilling win

Catch all the live updates from Day 5 of the second Test between South Africa and England at Cape Town.

FirstCricket Staff, Jan 07, 2020 21:05:08 IST

England beat South Africa by 189 runs

269/10
Overs
91.5
R/R
2.94
Fours
36
Sixes
2
Extras
7
223/10
Overs
89.0
R/R
2.51
Fours
23
Sixes
0
Extras
7
391/8
Overs
111.0
R/R
3.52
Fours
44
Sixes
6
Extras
22
248/10
Overs
137.4
R/R
1.8
Fours
20
Sixes
0
Extras
13

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between full scorecard, quick scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary 

Day 4 report: Dom Sibley scored a maiden century to put England on top but South Africa have launched a rear-guard to keep the tourists’ victory charge at bay after going to the close of the fourth day of the second test on 126 for two on Monday.

South Africa have been set 438 for victory at Newlands and will have to score a further 312 runs in 90 overs on the final day to achieve the highest run chase in test cricket history.

South Africa vs England, Highlights, 2nd Test Day 5 at Cape Town, Full Cricket Score: Proteas spirited resistance in vain as visitors level series with thrilling win

Pieter Malan in action against England on Day 4 of the 2nd Test. AP

It is much more likely, however, they will have to bat out the final three sessions to save the test. The current highest successful run chase in tests was 418 by West Indies against Australia in 2003.

Debutant opener Pieter Malan is unbeaten on 63 and is at the crease with nightwatchman Keshav Maharaj (2 not out) on a wicket that has flattened considerably for the seamers, but is offering turn to the slow bowlers.

Dean Elgar (34) and Zubayr Hamza (18) are the two players out, the latter in the penultimate over of the day when he edged James Anderson to wicketkeeper Jos Buttler.

“We are going to have to work hard tomorrow,” Sibley told reporters. “Hopefully that crack outside the off-stump (at the Kelvin Grove end) opens up again.

“Today and yesterday is the best the pitch has played, but hopefully it goes back to how it was on the first two days.

“It’s always nice to contribute to a win, hopefully we can take the eight wickets we need tomorrow.”

England set the stiff target after declaring their second innings on 391 for eight just after lunch, with opener Sibley unbeaten on a patient 133 to go with an explosive 72 from Ben Stokes.

Sibley’s hundred was met by an almighty roar from the sizeable travelling English support, even if it took him 269 balls to get there.

Stokes was providing plenty of entertainment at the other end as he took on the task of providing the quick runs England wanted to build a big enough lead and still have enough time to bowl South Africa out a second time.

He smashed seven fours and three sixes in a 47-ball innings of 72, before being caught at mid-on by Rassie van der Dussen off spinner Keshav Maharaj.

His blitz propelled England to 157 runs in 27 overs in the morning session and crucially sped up the game in their pursuit of victory.

South Africa won the first test of the four-match series by 107 runs in Pretoria.

With inputs from Reuters

Updated Date: Jan 07, 2020 21:05:08 IST

