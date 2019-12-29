South Africa vs England, Highlights, 1st Test Day 4 at Centurion, Full cricket score: Rabada stars in Proteas' big win
Catch all the live updates from Day 4 of the first Test between South Africa and England at the Supersport Park in Centurion
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MEG Vs CHA Chandigarh beat Meghalaya by an innings and 189 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AP Vs MAN Manipur beat Arunachal Pradesh by 84 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SER Vs TRI Services beat Tripura by 8 wickets
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SIK Vs NAG Nagaland beat Sikkim by 9 wickets
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20 International Series, 2019 PHIW Vs INAW Indonesia Women beat Philippines Women by 10 wickets
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20 International Series, 2019 PHIW Vs INAW Indonesia Women beat Philippines Women by 187 runs
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20 International Series, 2019 PHIW Vs INAW Indonesia Women beat Philippines Women by 182 runs
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20 International Series, 2019 PHIW Vs INAW Indonesia Women beat Philippines Women by 10 wickets
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA Vs ENG South Africa beat England by 107 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 4 wickets
- Trans-Tasman Trophy, 2019/20 AUS vs NZ - Jan 3rd, 2020, 05:00 AM IST
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA vs ENG - Jan 3rd, 2020, 02:00 PM IST
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 OMA vs UAE - Jan 5th, 2020, 11:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 25th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 27th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 30th, 2020, 06:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BEN vs GUJ - Jan 3rd, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HYD vs KER - Jan 3rd, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 PUN vs DEL - Jan 3rd, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Partition was a historic swindle that India, Pakistan and Bangladesh must see through; steps to undo British wrongdoing necessary
-
Hemant Soren, father's second choice as heir, becomes Jharkhand CM again; JMM leader credited for stitching anti-BJP alliance
-
Bollywood Awards 2019: Rani or Kangana? Rap or Niyam ho? Ayushmann or Ranveer? A pick of the year’s best work
-
Sensex rallies 411 points, Nifty above 12,200-mark; bank stocks spurt ahead of Nirmala Sitharaman's meet with PSB heads tomorrow
-
Five hospitalised after stabbing incident during Hanukkah celebrations in New York’s Monsey; suspect located, motive yet to be ascertained
-
ISL 2019-20, LIVE Score, Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC: Mumbai on the lookout for first home win
-
In UP's Kanpur, Muslims allege cops raised 'har har Mahadev' slogans, threatened women with rape in crackdown on anti-CAA protesters
-
Amid anti-CAA, NRC protests, artists in India are creating — and sharing — a portrait of dissent
-
A decade of Beyoncé: The pop singer's fandom and music that sparked vital conversations
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7364
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
South Africa beat England by 107 runs
Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary
Day 3 report: England made a fighting start to a daunting task when it reached 121-1 at the close of day three of the first Test in South Africa on Saturday.
The tourists still need 255 more runs to win but have one of the most improbable come-from-behind wins in Test history — from the Ashes series earlier this year — fresh in their memory.
South Africa are still the favourites after setting England 376 to win but not as overwhelmingly so when England's second innings started just before tea at SuperSport Park.
England's batsman Dom Sibley plays a shot on day three of the first Test between South Africa and England at Centurion Park, Pretoria, South Africa. AP
Rory Burns led England's valiant resistance with 77 not out at the close. Joe Denly was 10 not out with Dom Sibley the only casualty so far, caught and bowled for 29 by left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj.
England made major progress after being all but written off. England need the third-highest fourth-innings score ever made in South Africa to win the series opener. It would be the highest winning chase ever in South Africa after the other two innings were made in draws.
It would also replace the forever tarnished 251-8 England made at this same ground in 2000 as the team's highest score to win a Test in South Africa. That game is always remembered not for England's chase but for South Africa captain Hansie Cronje instigating declarations by both teams to set up a result. At the time, it was received as a sporting move to make a game out of a weather-affected Test. It's been under a cloud ever since Cronje was later banned for life from cricket for involvement in match-fixing.
South Africa had a clear advantage at Centurion earlier on Saturday when its middle and lower order batting fired in its second innings — and England's fast bowlers tired.
Rassie van der Dussen made 51 on his Test debut to go with the half-centuries he made for his country on his one-day and T20 debuts. Vernon Philander added 46 and Quinton de Kock cracked a quickfire 34. Anrich Nortje perhaps frustrated the English bowlers most when he hung around for a career-best 40 after coming in the evening before as a nightwatchman tasked only with not getting out.
De Kock's first two scoring shots were sixes over square leg off fast bowler Jofra Archer to make clear his intention to ram home South Africa's supremacy.
The upshot was that South Africa, 72-4 overnight in its second innings, made 272 all out to move into a dominant position.
Archer finished with 5-102 but the damage was already done by the time he completed his third Test five-wicket haul.
At that point, England was worn down by illness as well as the opposition.
Captain Joe Root and wicketkeeper Jos Buttler were the latest players to be affected by a flu-like bug that's hit at least nine of England's squad members and two of its backroom staff over the last week.
Buttler didn't take any part in the day's play and was replaced behind the stumps by batsman Jonny Bairstow, who is also an experienced wicketkeeper. Root was on and off the field for treatment and was in quarantine with Buttler at the ground at one point.
There were also outward signs of frustration in the England camp when vice-captain Ben Stokes and veteran fast bowler Stuart Broad exchanged words in what appeared to be a heated disagreement in a team huddle after a South African wicket fell. Stokes walked away from the huddle but the two later made up with a fist pump.
And yet England made a brave stand at the end of the day.
Burns survived an lbw dismissal right at the beginning of his innings by successfully reviewing. He was also dropped early and then edged just out of South Africa captain Faf du Plessis' reach on the second-last ball of the day.
But Burns rode his luck brilliantly with gritty application in defence and a good dose of flowing shots for his 11 fours.
England will be harking back to five months ago and Leeds, when Stokes' 135 not out carried it past a target of 359 and to a scarcely believable victory against Australia.
South Africa will avoid thinking about how it failed to defend 304 against Sri Lanka this year on the way to losing a series at home for the first time in three years.
With inputs from The Associated Press
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Dec 29, 2019 18:27:40 IST
Also See
South Africa vs England: Rory Burns' unbeaten knock whittles down massive target as visitors give themselves fighting chance on day 3 of first Test
South Africa vs England, Highlights, 1st Test Day 1 at Centurion, Full Cricket Score: Proteas reach 277/9 at close of play
South Africa vs England: Hosts bowl out visitors for 181 before losing four wickets in quick succession on Day 2 of first Test